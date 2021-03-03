Medical marijuana dispensary to move to Rogers

ROGERS -- A medical marijuana dispensary has the green light to construct a building and move its operations to the city.

The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved building plans for The Source, a medical marijuana dispensary. The dispensary operates in Bentonville, and Erik Danielson of The Source has said it will move to expand the business. The dispensary also plans to grow medical marijuana on-site.

State law doesn't allow medical marijuana dispensaries to have more than one location. Each county is limited to four dispensaries. One other dispensary, The ReLeaf Center, operates in Bentonville in Benton County.

Plans for the project show a 16,350-square-foot building on about 1.7 acres on West Poplar Street just east of Interstate 49.

The commission also voted to allow a permit for animal grooming at 1201 S. 43rd St. at the request of Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa. Hounds Lounge operates a pet resort and spa in Fayetteville.

Commissioners confirmed that, while the permit is for grooming, it allows for pets to be boarded for up to 48 hours.

Commissioners also approved a request by Reina Sosa to rezone about 4.4 acres at 2038 S. Old Wire Road from agricultural to residential duplex, which would allow housing to be built there. A request by Jeanne Hickman to rezone about 19 acres at 701 W. Hudson Road from highway commercial and residential duplex to only highway commercial.