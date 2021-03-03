Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bentonville

• Julia Cox, 31, of 2304 S.W. Badger Lane in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Cox was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Malachi Dunn-Reed, 44, of 1 N. School Ave., Apt. 502, in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal mischief and discharging center-fire weapons violation. Dunn-Reed was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Wilson Dorie-McKinney, 26, of 401 W. Twin Springs St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Dorie-McKinney was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Pablo Trejo, 26, of 282A Sage St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Trejo was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Samuel Ragster, 28, of 203 Ritter Circle Drive in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Ragster was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

• Monte Cooper, 49, of 2876 S. Barron Road in Farmington was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Cooper was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.