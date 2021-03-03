Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Vikings release Pro Bowl TE

The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday, ending his 10-season run with the team to create a little more than $5 million in salary cap space. Rudolph is fifth in franchise history with both 453 catches and 48 touchdown receptions. He was due to make $7.65 million in 2021. By terminating his contract with three years remaining, the Vikings will carry a salary cap hit of $4.35 million in dead money this season. Rudolph had his usage in the passing game drop off considerably over the past two years as the Vikings leaned hard on running back Dalvin Cook and their top two wide receivers.

'Serious charges' requested for Reid

An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid said the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk. Ariel Young likely has permanent brain damage "that she will endure for the rest of her life," attorney Tom Porto said in an interview Tuesday with ABC's "Good Morning America." "We're going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive," Porto said. The girl has been hospitalized since the crash Feb. 4, when police say Reid's truck slammed into two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp near Kansas City's NFL training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium, injuring Ariel and another child inside one of the cars. Reid is the son of Kansas City Coach Andy Reid and had been the team's outside linebackers coach at the time of the crash. Police have said Britt Reid admitted to investigators to having had "two or three drinks" along with prescribed Adderall before the crash. Authorities have said they are still awaiting toxicology reports in the case, and no charges have been filed.

Van Noy to be let go

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy is moving on after one season with the Miami Dolphins, and he's not happy about it. The Dolphins told Van Noy he will be released, two people familiar with the discussion confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Dolphins had not commented. In a statement, Van Noy said he was disappointed and surprised. "As a captain, I gave my all to the team," he said. "I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader, and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me."

HOCKEY

Crosby on covid-19 list

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby missed Tuesday night's game against Philadelphia after being placed on the covid-19 protocol list. The news comes a day after the NHL had a season-low four players in the covid-19 protocol. Crosby leads the Penguins with 18 points and is tied for the team lead with seven goals.

Chiasson suspended a game

Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson was suspended for one game Tuesday by the NHL for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jimmy Vesey. The incident occurred at the end of Toronto's 3-0 win at Edmonton on Monday night. Chiasson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking. Chiasson will forfeit $18,534 in salary.

BASKETBALL

All-Star skills players named

Golden State's Stephen Curry and Phoenix's Devin Booker have been three-point champions at All-Star weekend before, and they'll try to win that trophy again Sunday. The NBA revealed the 15 players Tuesday who will be taking part in the other on-court events besides the All-Star Game in Atlanta. Curry, Booker, the Boston duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Chicago's Zach LaVine and Utah's Donovan Mitchell -- all of them All-Stars -- will be the six competitors in the three-point contest. All-Stars Luka Doncic of Dallas, Domantas Sabonis of Indiana, Julius Randle of New York, Nikola Vucevic of Orlando, Robert Covington of Portland and Chris Paul of Phoenix will be the six entrants in the skills competition. The only event that won't include any All-Stars is the dunk contest, which will feature first-time participants Anfernee Simons of Portland, Cassius Stanley of Indiana and Obi Toppin of New York.

BASEBALL

Calhoun tears meniscus

Arizona Diamondbacks starting right fielder Kole Calhoun will have surgery today on his right knee because of a medial meniscus tear. Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that he wasn't sure whether the injury would cause Calhoun to miss opening day on April 1. The manager said the injury occurred during offseason training and nagging pain led Calhoun to have an MRI. Calhoun, 33, was one of the Diamondbacks' best players in 2020, finishing with a team-high 16 homers. He is entering the second season of a $16 million, two-year deal.

TENNIS

Keys returns with win

In her first match since September, former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys beat Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-1 at the Qatar Open on Tuesday. Keys hit 24 winners against 13 for the sixth-seeded Bencic, who was coming off a loss to Iga Swiatek in the final of the Adelaide International on Saturday. Keys was playing for the first time since her first-round exit at the French Open. She missed the Australian Open after testing positive for the coronavirus shortly before she was due to fly to Melbourne on a charter flight. "It's amazing to be back. I'm smiling under my mask," Keys said. "Disappointed that I couldn't go to Australia, but very happy to have the first match of my season like this." The 2017 U.S. Open finalist said that when she contracted the virus she "just had super, super mild symptoms, so I was really lucky."