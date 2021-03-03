100 years ago

March 3, 1921

• The House of Representatives this morning probably will go on record as emphatically denying that a crap game was in progress while that august body was in session yesterday forenoon. An effort was made to make that denial official at the session last night, when Representative Ebel of Garland, at the request of some of the members, introduced a resolution, written in a semi-serious vein, intended to correct statements of a facetious nature made by Representative Mason of Ouachita, who was in the chair while the reports of committee to investigate the charges made by Representative Jobe of Hempstead against the state boiler inspector were under discussion.

50 years ago

March 3, 1971

• The Senate Penitentiary Committee grudgingly gave way Tuesday and endorsed Governor Bumpers' work-release bill, which is the major bill in his prison reform program. Most of the Committee members had expressed strong reservations about it but voted it out with a "do pass" recommendation after learning that most of the innovations were being applied in other states and getting assurances from the governor's office and the Department of Correction that the steps would be taken cautiously.

25 years ago

March 3, 1996

• Pulaski County prosecutors have rejected filing criminal charges against Sherwood city officials over ward boundaries, officials said Saturday. Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Stodola notified Col. John Bailey, director of the Arkansas State Police, on Tuesday that criminal charges wouldn't be filed. A state police investigation cleared Sherwood city officials of wrongdoing in the dispute over whether two aldermen are living in their elected wards. But Stodola cited some possible discrepancies in the way Sherwood officials maintain their records.

10 years ago

March 3, 2011

• After 35 years in North Little Rock, the Johnny and Sharon Heflin YMCA Family Branch will close March 31, the organization's board announced Wednesday, citing competition and a poor economy. The about 30,000-square-foot building at 6101 John F. Kennedy Blvd. will be sold and those proceeds used to upgrade the two other YMCAs in the area, said Tedd Maxfield, chief executive officer of YMCA of Metropolitan Little Rock. The organization's other facilities are the G.W. Carver YMCA Family Branch, 1116 W. Daisy Gatson Bates Drive, and the Little Rock Westside Family Center, 4701 Sam Pack Road.