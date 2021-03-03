Patriots' outside shooting sinks Panthers

Twelve three-point shots helped Little Rock Parkview achieve the most important goal of the first round of the 5A-Central Tournament.

Led by the outside shooting of junior guard Jaylon Thomas-Miller, who scored 15 points and hit 5 three-pointers, and junior forward Cameron Wallace's 19 points, Parkview assured itself a berth in the Class 5A State Tournament with its 69-38 victory over Benton at Ripley Arena in Little Rock on Tuesday night.

"[Thomas-Miller] is our best shooter," said Parkview assistant John White, who filled in for suspended Coach Scotty Thurman. "He really helped get us going tonight."

Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said Parkview is always tough to play, particularly when it is making three-point shots.

"There's no doubt [Parkview is one of the best teams we've played], especially when they shoot the ball at the level they shot it tonight," Hendrix said. "We had them with 12 threes tonight, but I don't know. It seemed like they made 30. When they shoot the three well, I think it takes them to another level."

Parkview (18-3) made 63.2% of its three-point attempts.

Neither Parkview nor Benton (9-10) scored through the game's first two minutes, but Thomas-Miller hit 3 three-pointers in the next three minutes to help Parkview build a 12-0 lead.

Benton's first points came on an 8-foot shot and a three-pointer by junior guard Cameron Harris. The latter cut Parkview's lead to 15-5 with 1:42 left in the first quarter.

A layup by Harris had Benton within 17-9 early in the second quarter, but it would get no closer. Behind the inside-outside attack of Wallace, Parkview led 36-15 at halftime and 51-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Harris led Benton with 15 points.

"I've known Cam Harris for a long time from coaching AAU," White said. "I could see how good he was coaching against him. He's a very good talent."

Hendrix's assessment of Harris was similar to White's.

"He's very talented," Hendrix said. "He's had a great year for us."

Senior guard Keylon Harris scored 10 points for Parkview.

Whereas White said Parkview met its first goal with a berth in the state tournament, winning the whole three-round 5A-Central Tournament is also a meaningful objective.

"That would be nice," White said. "We do have a mindset of winning the conference tournament because we want to use that momentum going into the state tournament, so we can reach our ultimate goal."