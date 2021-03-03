Pioneer junior inspires after ATV accident

BATESVILLE — Prior to her accident in March, Isabella Floyd said, she had been praying to God, asking him for a story she could use to help others. She said she believed that for the most part, her life had been pretty perfect, and she hadn’t really faced any hardships.

“Both of my parents work hard to provide whatever I need or want, but I wanted to help people and to inspire them, and then [the accident happened],” said Floyd, a junior at Batesville High School. “I truly believe this is the story I had been asking for.”

In March 2020, Floyd and her friends were riding ATVs when Floyd’s vehicle hydroplaned, flipped and trapped her arm beneath it. The vehicle slid for about 15 yards with Floyd still trapped. Her friends were able to lift the ATV up and allow Floyd to crawl out, where she sat and prayed with them as they waited for the ambulance.

“It felt like a dream; I didn’t think it was real,” she said. “I wasn’t scared, though. I don’t remember being afraid. I just kept thinking, ‘God is in control, and I’ll be OK. I just need to get through this.’”

By the time Floyd’s parents, Nicole and Thomas Floyd, reached Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where their daughter had been taken, members of the hospital’s ER trauma team had determined that they would have to amputate Isabella’s left arm.

“Initially, we were told her arm was broken, so I had called an orthopedic-surgeon friend to meet us at the hospital in Batesville,” Nicole said, “but when I got in the back of the ambulance, the EMT told me they would be flying her to Children’s. … Her arm was in a bandage, and I could see her little hand, and I had never seen anything quite like that. … All the way to Little Rock, in the back of my head, that was my fear (that Isabella would lose her arm). … I knew it was a bad accident, but we trusted the doctors. Children’s is an amazing place, and they set her up well for a prosthesis.”

At the time of the accident, Nicole had been out walking with her girlfriends and had left her phone at a friend’s house. During the walk, she and her friends had heard the ambulances and the sirens, and she commented, “I hate that sound.”

“Once I got back to my friend’s house, I saw I had missed calls from Bella’s friends and the parents [who owned the land where they had been riding],” Nicole said. “I ran out of there screaming.”

The accident also left Isabella with a knot on her forehead, scrapes on her chin, a lost tooth and gum issues, and her whole right side and leg were covered with road rash. She had puncture wounds to her right knee and to the bone on her right hip, as well as two sprained ankles. She had three surgeries during the week she was in Children’s Hospital, and three weeks ago, she had oral surgery to repair her gums.

Isabella spent a week at Children’s, and when she first came home, she would have visitors come to the house. Isabella would stay inside, and she would talk to them through the window. But after a few weeks of quarantine, she would go outside to visit but still maintain a good distance from people.

Nicole said a big part of her daughter’s early recovery was through the help of a local gymnastics studio, Stars & Stripes, owned by Chas O’Connor. She said they would let Isabella come in and work to get some of her leg strength and balance back. By July, roughly four months after her accident, Isabella was playing tennis — a sport she had never played before her injuries.

“Part of what helped is that I had never played [the game] before, so I didn’t have to relearn much for tennis,” Isabella said. “My dad looked up some videos online [on how to serve with one hand], … and it didn’t take many tries to master it.”

She also started practicing throwing the discus, another new sport she will undertake in the spring for BHS.

John Shellenberger, a family friend and one of Isabella’s tennis coaches, said it has been amazing how determined she is and how she refuses to let losing her arm get in the way of what she wants to accomplish.

“I have learned that every time we discuss something that she supposedly can no longer do or that may be difficult for her, she immediately learns how to do that something with one arm,” Shellenberger said, “for instance, serving a tennis ball. She throws the ball up with her racket.”

Shellenberger said he is not the only one helping her in the transition. He said Kel Lange coaches her as well, and two of Isabella’s teammates, Thomas Morgan and Wes Lange, also help her and offer encouragement.

“In fact, the entire town is behind her,” Shellenberger said. “I have known her for her entire life and was glad to pitch in.

“She is a very hard worker, a very quick learner, and she is an intense competitor.”

He said that as a junior, Isabella was beating some girls at tennis who had been playing for seven to 10 years, after she had learned the sport only three months prior. In fact, she made it to the first round of the Class 5A State Tournament in Hot Springs.

“We hoped she would win a match, but she ended up winning eight or nine matches and qualified for the state tournament,” Shellenberger said. “She knows how to compete due to years of competitive volleyball. … Bella’s determination and drive are truly inspirational for everybody to see.”

On Aug. 19, Isabella received her prosthetic arm, and that night, she went with her dad to the nearby tennis courts. The two of them spent about 45 minutes working on her bump passes, because the next night was her first high school volleyball game since the ATV accident, and Isabella was determined to play.

“I think a lot of it was the fact that I had grown up playing sports,” said Isabella, who has been on the Batesville High School volleyball team since she was in the ninth grade. “I don’t know what to do without it. That is what makes me happy.

“No matter what happened, I was going to get through it and find a way to overcome.”

Tanya Haigwood, the head volleyball coach at Batesville High School, said Isabella moved up to play varsity as a setter when she was in the ninth grade, and she helped the team make it to the state-championship game in 2018 and to the semifinals in 2019.

“Bella is a competitive leader on the court, and she brings positive energy to everyone around her, encouraging her teammates to be better on and off the court,” Haigwood said. “The accident was hard for everyone, but Bella put God at the forefront and encouraged everyone around her to focus on the platform God has for them in their journey through life.

“Batesville is a great community, and the support toward Bella has been so encouraging. Our Pioneer family has been blessed in watching Bella be a great example to the young ladies around her and the young ladies she coaches in our intramural program.

“With her faith in God and positive attitude, Bella can conquer anything she puts her mind to.”

For the past six years, Isabella has also been part of a national travel volleyball team out of Jonesboro, called the Arkansas Juniors Storm. She made the team again this year and started her travel season a couple of weeks ago with a tournament in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

“I tell most people, the only limits you have are the ones you put on yourself,” Isabella said.

