Plunges set to raise funds for Special Olympics

Arkansas residents will have an opportunity to “experience the thrill of the chill,” with annual Polar Plunges happening across the state to support Special Olympics.

Despite COVID-19 concerns, plunges in the River Valley & Ozark Edition coverage area will still occur in Maumelle and Greenbrier.

Polar Plunges will take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at Woolly Hollow State Park and at 10:30 a.m. March 6 at the Maumelle Community Center. The Russellville plunge occurred Feb. 6.

“We debated on whether or not to cancel, but we figured people would want to come out and do something crazy,” said Darla Jones, coordinator for the Russellville Polar Plunge. “We’ve worked with the health department, of course, and we are doing all of the guidelines. We are going to check [participants’] temps, and they will be distancing and wearing masks.”

It is recommended that all Polar Plunge teams wear face masks. Team members will stay together, and the teams’ plunges will be spaced out in an effort to distance everyone.

“We have very detailed COVID-19 safety measures to make sure the community feels safe to come out and participate,” said Camie Powell, director of marketing and partnerships for Special Olympics Arkansas. “We’re also going to design the plunge to make sure there’s space and that plungers are more spaced out than in years past.”

Law enforcement and emergency-management squads will be present for the Polar Plunges.

If plungers are uncomfortable with coming in person to plunge, Special Olympics Arkansas is also offering the Polar Plunge virtually. To participate, local residents of a Polar Plunge may send in or post photos or a video on social media.

“I’m hoping COVID-19 will not discourage people from participating or from donating, so that athletes who have been quarantined will be able to have a couple of sports that we can do for them this year,” said Brenda Dowdy, Greenbrier coordinator.

According to the Special Olympics Arkansas website, participating virtually could also be a water-balloon fight or running through a hose or sprinkler. A cold shower in a swimming suit or mimicking the ice-bucket challenge would also count.

Although plunging might look different this year, prizes will still be handed out.

Raffle tickets will be sold to help teams raise money. Two winners will receive cash prizes: First place will win $3,000 in cash, plus $1,000 in giveaways, and second place will win $250.

The cost of registration, virtually or in person, is $50. Participants can register on the day of the event at www.specialolympicsarkansas.org/polar-plunge.html.

The money raised from Polar Plunge events funds lodging, training and equipment for Special Olympics athletes.

“Polar Plunge is our first fundraiser effort for every calendar year,” Powell said. “It is so crucial to what we do for opportunities and to support health and leadership throughout the year. We generally hope to make about $233,000 off of our entire plunge season, and in 2021, we really need to have a strong plunge season so we can have a successful year for our athletes.”

Special Olympics Arkansas supports more than 15,000 athletes across the state who compete and train each year in 20 Olympic-type sports.

In addition to its 240 competitions throughout the state, Special Olympics Arkansas offers programming in education, as well as health and wellness.

Additional information about Special Olympics Arkansas can be found at specialolympicsarkansas.org.