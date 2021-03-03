Porter’s House blesses families, children with necessities

YELL COUNTY — Kristy Poteete and her husband, Dan, were foster parents from August 2017 until June 2019, and during that time, they fostered — and later adopted — two children.

“They came with a few items that their foster home had collected,” Kristy Poteete said. “At that time, we had no local resource or help to supply what was needed for an 8-month-old girl and a 2-year-old boy.

“We gathered what we could before they came, and we were referred to The CALL Mall, and they helped us in the beginning.”

She said Rebecca Barton, the founder and president of Joseph’s House in Russellville, allowed Poteete and her husband to access the organization’s closet.

“We started to understand that children are usually removed from their homes with basically the clothes they have on,” Poteete said. “A few, but not many, children are able to take a few items, but that is on a rare occasion.”

Poteete and her husband started Porter’s House a little more than a year ago. It is a local private closet that is open to foster families and foster children in Yell County. She said Porter’s House offers clothing, shoes and hygiene products to foster and adoptive homes in the county.

She said foster parents and children can come in and shop for whatever they need for free.

“We provide encouragement and support to foster families as well,” said Poteete, who is the founder and president of Porter’s House. “I would like to see all foster families have a place to go that will assist with clothing, not only for babies, but with all sizes and ages — to have the ability to help in the transition from overwhelmed to where to go for help — and to call

Porter’s House as a guide to be all those things.”

Porter’s House got its name from Poteete’s grandparents Harlon and Nancy Porter, whom she called MaMa and PaPa. Poteete’s grandfather Harlon Porter died unexpectedly in October 2019.

“I want to continue the legacy of his giving and loving heart, his hard work, and be the hands and feet of Jesus — and the foster closet is my version of that,” Poteete said. “My mission in life is to take care of our foster children and families that are in need.”

One way Porter’s House provides for foster families is through the blessing boxes that are given out every month. The provisions consist of a laundry basket full of paper towels, plates, cups, napkins, plastic forks and spoons, as well as toothbrushes and toothpaste, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

“This was one of the first items donated to us, and I am not going to lie — I cried,” Poteete said. “It’s amazing how something so small can make a difference.”

Division of Children and Family Services caseworkers in Yell County use the closet a lot, Poteete said.

“They will swing by and pick up items for the families and children, and for the families who have working adults in the home, this helps out tremendously,” she said. “We do have families that will come into the closet personally, but at this time, it is easier and safer, healthwise, when the DCFS workers come in and pick up items or if I go in and make bags to drop off for the families.”

Poteete said that, unfortunately, no money was raised this year for the blessing boxes, as money was tight for people this holiday season. She said some people did generously provide Christmas gifts for foster families and the homeless.

Kaylie Burge has worked for the Department of Human Services in Yell County for six years. She said she uses the closet to provide clothes, shoes, hygiene products and school supplies to clients.

“It is greatly appreciated because I get calls at all hours of the night,” Burge said. “Walmart doesn’t stay open, and the state doesn’t have the funds to purchase things for children.

“Having these clothing closets helps us provide for the kids, and it is greatly appreciated. We just go in and get whatever we need.”

She said Poteete is “a great person who continues to help the community of Dardanelle.” Burge said Poteete volunteers at Home Church as well.

“She is a wonderful person, and I couldn’t be blessed with a more wonderful friend,” Burge said. “Ninety percent of the time, kids don’t have shoes, but you can get all that at Porter’s House.

“They also provide us with a shower so we can clean the kids and give them lice treatments before we send them to their foster home.”

Poteete said that while Porter’s House mostly serves Yell County families, the doors are open to members of any foster or adoptive family.

“We also opened our doors for others to use, such as grandparents who have taken in their grandchildren to raise,” Poteete said. “We really will not turn a foster family or child away.”

Poteete said the biggest need for foster families in Yell County is for more people to “open their homes and their hearts to welcome children who come into care.”

“The best way for people to help outside of fostering is to donate to a local closet — to donate items that are much needed, such as socks, hygiene products, shoes and other items,” Poteete said. “There is also the choice of donating money, which, in turn, we can use to purchase the much-needed items for children.”

She said that as a result of COVID-19, Porter’s House is not able to put out donation boxes in local businesses to receive donated items for the closet. She said that in the beginning, she wasn’t allowed to go into local businesses and let owners know of this new resource that assists local families. She said Porter’s House mailed out an estimated 150 donation informational packets in March.

“COVID-19 impacted us financially and kept us from receiving any local help for our closet,” Poteete said. “We offer porch pickups for those who want to donate items to the closet.

“We also give people the option of donating money; this way, we can shop for what is needed, and there is no contact, due to COVID-19.”

She said donations can be made directly to the organization’s website, www.portershouse.net.

“Our biggest challenge has been getting our name out there, letting people know what our mission and goals are,” Poteete said.

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.