PREP BASKETBALL: Tate big late as Springdale advances

ROGERS -- Tevin Tate was a mere blip on the score sheet for three quarters Tuesday night.

In the final 3 minutes, 51 seconds, he lit the scoreboard up like a neon sign.

Tate scored six points late, including a three-point play, as Springdale High claimed a 59-55 win against Rogers Heritage in a 6A-West Conference first-round game in War Eagle Arena.

"He's been coming on lately. He takes up a lot of space," said Springdale coach Jeremy Price of the 6-5 sophomore. "If he gets position, chances are if he gets his hands on the ball, he's going to get a shot off."

Tate scored his first bucket on a baby hook from the left side of the block and drew a foul. His free throw gave Springdale a 53-51 lead and the Bulldogs (11-13) never trailed again. Tate added another big bucket off an offensive rebound to help seal the Red'Dogs' win.

Springdale will travel to Bentonville West tonight in the quarterfinals. Tuesday's win also secured a berth in the Class 6A state tournament next week in Fayetteville.

While Tate was clutch late, it was the play of freshman guard Anthony Thomas that helped the Bulldogs erase a six-point Heritage lead in the final six minutes. Thomas, who scored a game-high 23 points, knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Bulldogs within 50-47.

"Anthony Thomas is a special player," said Price. "He's just kind of scratching the surface of what he's going to be able to do. He's fearless and that's the best thing about him. He can miss three or four shots in a row and he's going to shoot that fifth one."

Heritage was able to climb back from an early deficit by going on a 12-2 run in the second quarter. Micah Hill, who led the War Eagles (7-17) with 14 points, and Jaren Torres fueled the rally as Heritage claimed a 28-24 lead at halftime.

Then in the fourth quarter Heritage again surged from a 42-42 tie as Hill completed a four-point play when he was fouled after knocking down a 3-pointer and hit the free throw. Kyle Ingram, who scored 10 for Heritage, then grabbed his own missed shot and hit a putback to put the War Eagles ahead 50-44.

Domnique Hertin, who scored 18 for the Red'Dogs, hit a clutch step-back 3-pointer that pulled Springdale within 51-50 before Tate's late-game heroics.

"Coach told us in the locker room it's do-or-die," said Hertin. "Being a senior and being the captain of the team, I was ready to take that shot. It meant a lot to me because my teammates play off of my energy."

Rogers High 53, FS Southside 37

The Mounties outscored the Mavericks 21-7 in the third quarter to advance in the 6A-West Conference tournament.

Joel Garner was the only Mountie in double figures with 11. He scored eight in the big third quarter as Rogers led 45-24 entering the fourth quarter. Xander Naegel led Southside with 11.

The Mounties will take on Springdale Har-Ber tonight in the quarterfinals.

Girls

Rogers Heritage 66, Springdale High 35

A 17-0 run in the third quarter fueled the Lady War Eagles to a first-round win Tuesday night.

Heritage (7-16) saw a 31-20 halftime lead shrink to four points, 33-29, in Nevaeh Griffin's 3-pointer with 5:00 left in the third quarter. Springdale (3-22) never got any closer.

The Lady War Eagles surged with a 17-0 run to close the quarter and led 50-29.

Carlee Casteel led three Heritage players in double-figures with 15 points. Jazmine Perez added 13 and Easton Kimball 10.

Griffin led Springdale with 9 points.

Heritage will advance to the second round of the 6A-West Conference tournament and travel crosstown to take on No. 3 seed Rogers High at 7 p.m. tonight in the quarterfinals.

Bentonville West 75, FS Southside 34

West scored the first 14 points and was never seriously threatened as the Lady Wolverines defeated Southside in Wolverine Arena.

Sarah Musson had 11 points and Paige Weston 10 for fifth-seeded West (9-15), which led 25-9 after one quarter and 46-18 at halftime. The Lady Wolverines substituted throughout the game and had 13 different players score.

Sierra Smith led eighth-seeded Southside (2-18) with nine points.

West returns to action tonight as the Lady Wolverines travel to fourth seed Springdale Har-Ber. Tipoff will be at 4 p.m. since Har-Ber will also host a boys quarterfinal game.