PREP BASKETBALL: Waldron proves skeptic wrong

When Payton Brown picked up his Waldron High School diploma last May, boys basketball coaches in the 3A-4 Conference likely took a collective sigh of relief.

Brown averaged north of 30 points per game for the Bulldogs and helped lead the program to multiple 20-win seasons. The loss of that kind of scorer should mean teams could relax a little this season against the Bulldogs, right?

Nope.

Instead, Waldron rolled to the conference championship, the conference tournament championship, a 23-5 record and a No. 1 seed in today's 3A-1 Regional Tournament at Bergman. The Bulldogs are scheduled to take on Green Forest, the No. 4 seed from the 3A-1 Conference, at 7 p.m. The winner will punch a ticket to next week's Class 3A state tournament.

"All our kids had ever heard was Payton this and Payton that, and rightfully so," said Waldron coach Joshua Brown. "Payton was a great player, and you've seen what he's done at the college level and he's still ripping the nets. So a lot of people thought that's who Waldron was.

"But these guys -- Gada Wagner, Jaden Hutchens, Isaac Villarreal -- they won 23 games as sophomores, 24 games last year and they just picked up the torch and ran with it. They waited their turn and man, it's been fun to watch."

Brown said his team heard all the talk about it being a down season with Payton Brown moving on to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, and used that as motivation. Another huge factor for Waldron's success has been the experience of having seven seniors on the roster, and that group won a conference championship as ninth graders.

Three of the seven seniors were starters last season and a fourth played significant minutes, said Brown. When the Arkansas Activities Association gave the OK in July for basketball teams to resume workouts under covid-19 protocols, Brown said his seniors were ready to go. But they still had some bumps in the road

"Our three returning starters had to quarantine early," said Brown. "We went to Gravette and dropped a game, went to Caddo and dropped a game. Dropped one we should have won against Dardanelle. But after that, we kind of got on a roll. We hit a little skid there right at the end of Christmas break to start conference back up. These guys, they've just played together for so long and they've got such team chemistry.

"We knew we had something special. Our goal from the summer was to compete and win championships and they've stepped up to the plate."

The Bulldogs hammered Charleston 49-40 in the finals of the 3A-4 Conference tournament and carry a 13-game winning streak into today's regional opener. But Brown knows there are no guarantees in post-season play. Last year the Bulldogs were bounced in the first round of the regionals and their season ended prematurely.

"We know Green Forest is a good team with two big guys," said Brown. "Their guards are really quick. Coach Compton plays about seven or eight guys. We know that this game is not one seed and four seed. The teams are 0-0 and trying to win that one-game season. Our kids know you don't look at records this time of year."

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks also carry a No. 1 seed into today's 4A-North Regional in Ozark after winning the 4A-2 Conference tournament title in a 51-46 decision against defending Class 4A state champion Farmington. Pea Ridge (21-4) will take on Dardanelle at 10 a.m. today in the opener of the tournament.

Competing in what Neal called "the toughest conference in the state" should have the Lady Blackhawks ready for the postseason. Pea Ridge is a senior-led team with stellar athlete Blakelee Winn leading the way. Winn scored the final six points of the game against Farmington to secure the win.

"This is the best conference in the state top-to-bottom," Neal said. "You could argue that six of the top 10 teams in the state are in this conference."

The seniors have been the backbone of this year's team, said Neal. The Lady Blackhawks have won six straight games since losing to Harrison on Jan. 29.

"They have been phenomenal," he said. "We always say championship teams are player-led and this team has that. We were looking down in the fourth quarter two and a half weeks ago against Gentry and the other night versus Farmington and our best players are leading the huddle.

"So that makes it easier on our coaches. All we say is 'hey, we're with them.' We piggyback on what they say because the motivation and drive are there. When you have a player like Blakelee, who is not very vocal in general, but when she speaks, everybody listens."

Last season the Lady Blackhawks advanced to the second round of the state tournament.