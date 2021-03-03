Sherwood drug raid results in 20+ arrests

Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborated Feb. 23 to arrest more than 20 people in drug raids at two homes in the Sherwood area, according to a Tuesday news release from the Sherwood Police Department.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration could not release the names or the exact number of people detained in the raids, spokeswoman Debbie Webber said.

"I cannot give out details of an ongoing investigation until it is fully adjudicated," Webber said.

Sherwood police along with the Little Rock office of the DEA; North Little Rock Police Department; the Little Rock office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Arkansas State Police; and the U.S. Marshals Service wrapped up the investigation in the case last week, resulting in nine indictments. Two of the people indicted have faced previous drug trafficking indictments, the news release said.

The others were arrested on state charges throughout the course of the investigation, according to the release, which did not include when the arrests were made and what the charges are.

A search warrant executed at the two homes yielded 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 104 grams of oxycodone and Ecstasy, 268 grams of marijuana and a stolen fully automatic rifle, according to the release.

Investigators determined that the drug ring had distributed 10 kilograms (roughly 22 pounds) of methamphetamines per month, the release said.

According to Sherwood spokesman officer Richard McNeil, the DEA and the office of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas are leading the investigation.