FOOTBALL

Report: Toll enters transfer portal

A source close to University of Arkansas freshman defensive end Blayne Toll has indicated he's entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Toll, who was a 4-star prospect by ESPN, inked with Arkansas out of Hazen. He chose the Hogs over Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Memphis, TCU and others.

He was an early enrollee and played in six games on special teams during the 2020 season while recording an assisted tackle.

Defensive end Julius Coates, running back A'Montae Spivey, safety Myles Mason, receiver Shamar Nash and cornerback Jarques McClellion are other Razorbacks who've entered the portal since last season.

-- Richard Davenport

UA set to name recruiting director

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman is expected to hire Butler Benton as executive director of recruiting and player personnel.

Benton, who was a four-year letterman as a running back at Cincinnati from 2004-07, spent last season as director of player personnel at Georgia Southern. While there, he assisted with on-campus recruiting and built a database of high school coaches and administrators.

Benton previously worked at Michigan State from 2016-20 as player personnel coordinator.

Before arriving at Michigan State, he worked in roles at the University of New Orleans and Notre Dame. He also worked for nearly two years at Kent State as an internal operations assistant.

-- Richard Davenport

BASEBALL

ASU loses to Murray State

Sky-Lar Culver and Ben Klutts had two hits each Tuesday, but it wasn't enough as Arkansas State University fell to Murray State 9-6 in Murray, Ky.

The Racers scored two runs in the bottom of the second and three in the bottom of the third to lead 5-1.

Tyler Duncan was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Culver had an RBI single in the top of the sixth that cut the lead to 5-4, but the Racers got an RBI single and a two-run single in the bottom of the inning to lead 8-4.

Max Charlton suffered his first loss of the season. He allowed 2 earned runs on 2 hits -- both doubles -- with a strikeout and a balk to the five batters he faced.

UAPB loses at Tarleton State

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff managed just 5 hits, committed 3 errors and stranded 9 base runners Tuesday in a 23-1, 7-inning loss to Tarleton State in Stephenville, Texas.

The Golden Lions scored their only run in the top of the seventh inning when Davion White scored on a fielder's choice. Braelin Hence, Nick Kreutzer, Bryce Roesch, Dante Leach and Justin Rieschick accounted for UAPB's five hits.

UAPB will face Tarleton State again at 2 p.m. today before.

Arkansas Tech's Miner tabbed

Junior right-hander Patrick Miner of Arkansas Tech University was named the Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

Miner picked up his first win of the season as the Wonder Boys defeated East Central (Okla.) 9-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Friday in Ada, Okla. He scattered 3 hits and allowed 1 earned run with a career-high 9 strikeouts in 7 innings of work. The Wonder Boys won all three games of the series over the Tigers by a combined score of 31-6.

Arkansas Tech is scheduled to make its home debut against Southern Arkansas University with a three-game series starting Friday.

GOLF

Perico, Hogs climb leaderboard

Julian Perico climbed 12 spots Tuesday into a tie for ninth place individually, and the University of Arkansas moved up one spot into a tie for seventh in the team standings after the second round of the Cabo Collegiate, played on the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.

Perico shot a 2-under 70 and sits at 2-over 146 for the tournament, which is five strokes off the lead.

The Razorbacks are tied with Baylor and Oklahoma State in the team standings with a 598. Oklahoma leads the tournament with a 582, followed by Florida State (586), Arizona State (592), Texas-San Antonio (595) and Texas (596).

Arkansas women in ninth place

The University of Arkansas women's team is in ninth place after 45 holes at the Gamecock Intercollegiate in Columbia, S.C.

The Razorbacks moved up three spots in the team standings after shooting a 6-over 294 total in the second round and shooting 2 over in the first nine holes of the third round, which were played Tuesday because of inclement weather in today's forecast. Duke leads the event at 4 under, six strokes better than second-place South Carolina. Arkansas is 19 over for the event.

Sophomore Kajal Mistry leads the Razorbacks individually after shooting a 1-over 73 in the second round and even par in the first nine holes of the third round. She is 3 over for the event and tied for 24th place.

BASKETBALL

Stanley earns SAA honor

Junior forward Seth Stanley of Hendix College was named the Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week.

Stanley averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds in two victories over Rhodes (Tenn.) last week. He scored 21 points in the first game, then scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds in the second game.

SOCCER

UCA duo honored

Sophomore midfielder Abby Gibson and freshman defender Zoe Van de Cloot were named the Southland Conference Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week on Tuesday.

Gibson scored two goals and Van de Cloot added another as the Sugar Bears defeated Nicholls State 3-0 on Friday. It was the first multi-goal game of Gibson's career and Van de Cloot's second goal of the season. Van de Cloot, who earned the defensive honor for the second time this season, anchored a UCA back line that allowed eight shots to Nicholls State on Friday and nine on Sunday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services