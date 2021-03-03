States begin to ease covid restrictions despite warnings

Texas on Tuesday became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a rapidly growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen covid-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials not to let their guard down yet.
The Lone Star State will also do away with limits on the number of diners who can be served indoors, said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who made the announcement at a restaurant in Lubbock.
The governors of Michigan, Mississippi and Louisiana likewise eased up on bars, restaurants and other businesses Tuesday, as did the mayor of San Francisco.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwyzxrI9_TU]
"Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility," said Abbott, speaking from a crowded dining room where many of those surrounding him were not wearing masks. "It's just that now state mandates are no longer needed."
A year into the crisis, politicians and ordinary Americans alike have grown tired of rules meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed over a half-million people in the United States.
Some places are lifting infection control measures; in other places, people are ignoring them.
Top health officials, including the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have responded by advising people repeatedly not to risk another deadly wave of contagion just when the nation is making progress in vaccinating people and victory over the outbreak is in sight.
U.S. cases have decreased more than 70% over the past two months from an average of nearly 250,000 new infections a day, while average deaths per day are down about 40% since mid-January.
But the two curves have leveled off abruptly in the past several days and have even risen slightly, and the numbers are still running at alarmingly high levels with an average of about 2,000 deaths and 68,000 cases per day. Health officials are increasingly worried about virus mutations.
"We stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned Monday.
Even so, many Americans are sick of the shutdowns that have damaged their livelihoods and are eager to socialize again.
On Tuesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards loosened covid rules, saying bars can reopen indoors, restaurants can hold more customers and churches won't have capacity limits for worship services beginning today.
The eased "Phase 3" restrictions -- which come as Louisiana's new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to drop -- will take effect unless a local mayor or parish president enacts tougher limits. Louisiana's statewide mask mandate, in place since July, will remain.
The new requirements will stay in place until March 31.
"We're currently moving in the right direction and have been for several weeks now, and certainly, we're all gratified by that," the Democratic governor said. "We know, however, we still have a lot of work to do before we get out of this pandemic."
Restaurants, cafes, spas, salons, movie theaters and other nonessential businesses that had been limited to 50% of their occupancy limit can move to 75% capacity. The exception is for gyms, which Edwards is requiring to stay at 50% capacity.
In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed announced that California gave the green light to indoor dining and the reopening of movie theaters and gyms.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he is getting rid of most mask mandates and lifting most other restrictions, including limits on seating in restaurants, starting today.
"The governor's office is getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do," the Republican said.
Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis made it clear during his annual State of the State address Tuesday that he welcomes more visitors to Florida in his drive to keep the state's economy thriving.
Florida municipalities can impose their own mask rules and curfews, restrict beach access and place some limits on bars and restaurants, but some have virtually no such measures in place.
Miami Beach will require masks indoors and out, and it will restrict the number of people allowed on the beach as well as in bars and restaurants.
"If you want to party without restrictions, then go somewhere else. Go to Vegas," Miami Beach City Manager Raul Aguila said during a recent virtual meeting. "We will be taking a zero-tolerance attitude towards that behavior."
Information for this article was contributed by Brendan Farrington, Anila Yoganathan, Emily Wagster, John Flesher, Heather Hollingsworth, Rebecca Boone, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Melinda Deslatte, Janie Har and David Eggert of The Associated Press.