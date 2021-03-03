Student shot at Pine Bluff middle school has died

A 15-year-old student at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff who was injured in a campus shooting Monday morning has died, according to a Facebook post from the Watson Chapel School District.

On Wednesday evening, the mother of Daylon Burnett wrote on Facebook that her son “got his wings at 5:35 [p.m.]”

In its Facebook post, the school district wrote, “It is with great sadness that according to the mother’s Facebook page, Daylon Burnett has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Burnett had been receiving treatment at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Another student attending the junior high school has been accused of shooting Burnett. Thomas Quarles, 15, was arrested Monday.

On Wednesday morning, a judge ordered Quarles to be held in lieu of $1 million bail on a charge of first-degree battery during a probable-cause hearing in Jefferson County District Court.

Authorities believe the shooting was a targeted incident and not a random incident, Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said during a news conference earlier this week.

