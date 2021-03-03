Titans (9-12) rolling at right time

Two weeks ago, Jacksonville was 5-12 and in no position to think about making a run to the Class 5A state title game.

Now, the Titans at least have a chance to do what they did one year ago.

Jacksonville (9-12) won its fourth consecutive game, holding off Little Rock Christian 76-68 on Tuesday night at Titan Arena in the first round of the 5A-Central Tournament.

The victory assures Jacksonville of at least the No. 4 seed from the 5A-Central at next week's state tournament.

It's something that didn't look achievable after the Titans had to sit out 28 days in late January and early February because of covid-19 quarantines.

"Whatever happened early, we're not looking back," Jacksonville Coach Victor Joyner said. "These kids are working hard to go forward."

Junior guard Christian Moore made sure the Titans' season would not come to an unceremonious end, scoring 15 of his team-high 26 points in the first half as Jacksonville built a 35-22 lead.

The damage was done to Coach Clarence Finley's Warriors (13-10) in the first quarter. Jacksonville took advantage of Little Rock Christian's 1-of-14 shooting from the field to lead 18-3.

"I don't think we were tight," Finley said. "It was just they made shots and we didn't make shots."

Little Rock Christian outscored Jacksonville 65-60 over the final three quarters and cut the lead to 38-32 midway through the third quarter after a three-point play by sophomore guard Layden Blocker.

But one of the Warriors got whistled for a technical during the action, and the ball returned to Jacksonville's end of the court.

"We called a timeout when that little break in the action happened, the technical," Joyner said. "I told my kids, we got seniors, we want to get to the state tournament. I told them I want free throws or a drive to the bucket. That's what they did."

The lead was back to 45-32 after two free throws by Moore, two by Jordan Maxwell and a three-point play by Maxwell after a drive to the basket.

"That changed all the momentum, that technical foul," Finley said.

Joyner, with his mom Dora at his side, said it's a shame that Finley, his mentor in coaching, will not be participating in the state tournament.

"That team deserves to be playing in the state tournament," Joyner said of Little Rock Christian. "Point blank, period."

Blocker, who scored 26 of his game-high 34 points in the second half, was supported by Trey Jones (16 points) and Creed Williamson (15 points).

Moore got help from Maxwell (14 points, 6 rebounds), Bryson Hammond (13 points) and Terrance Stewart (11 points).

"The whole team, everybody, is trying to win, trying to go out with a bang," Moore said. "We've been as one. We have everything to play for."

Moore hit four of his team's six three-pointers, but it wasn't something he forced.

"Tonight they packed the paint," Moore said. "I get what they give."

Finley said the Titans, no matter what their seeding is at the state tournament, are not a team anybody should want to play.

"They've got a good inside game, and Moore's tough," Finley said. "They're playing their best basketball now."

Finley said a matchup with any of the four 5A-Central qualifiers is not one to embrace.

"It's one of the best leagues in Arkansas," Finley said, "not just 5A."