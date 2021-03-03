UNDER THE RADAR: Bearden’s Dominic Hammond

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bearden’s Dominic Hammond.

Class: 2022

Position: Athlete

Size: 6-0, 150 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he recorded 824 yards passing, 867 yards rushing and finished second on the team with 66 tackles.

Notable: All-conference as a sophomore and junior.

Coach Greg Anthony:

“He’s started every snap at quarterback for two years for us and he’ll be the returning starter this year for us. He’s been the leading rusher. He plays basketball, he runs track, he plays baseball. He was the leading scorer in basketball this year. He’s probably going to play center field for the baseball team. He’ll probably be a leg on the relay team for track when he’s not playing baseball. I guess you call him a student of athletics, basically. He loves to compete.”

Next level:

“I do think he could play a couple of positions on defense. Cornerback and safety, for sure. He’s probably been in the top two or three tacklers we’ve had for two years. He’s started every snap on defense when it mattered and he plays on special teams. He just never comes off. If someone looked at him offensively he would probably have to play inside receiver.”

Great character:

“He’s just a kid that just grows on you. You just want the best for him. He’s going to show up for practice. He’s going to be the first one there and one of the last ones to leave. During quarantine and when all the snow had us down he would text, ‘Coach is there any way you can meet at the weight room or can you meet me at the field?' He’s always looking to get better.”