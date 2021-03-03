Van Horn adds to hard throwing pitcher to 2021 class

Arkansas baseball has added a late commitment to the 2021 class with the pledge of right-handed pitcher Jake Faherty.

Faherty, 6-4, 180 pounds, Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing signed with junior college powerhouse Wabash Valley (Ill.) College during the early signing period, but pledged to the Razorbacks on Tuesday. His fastball has been clocked at 96 mph.

His velocity increased dramatically in the past year.

“Last year I was just throwing 88, so it's taken off,” Faherty told News-Graphic after signing with Wabash in November. “(It's a result of) eating, weight room, working out and taking it serious. It's more like a job than a game now, but it's what I love, so it's good.”

Perfect Game rates Faherty the No. 8 prospect in Kentucky. His curveball was clocked between 72-74 mph, while his changeup has been clocked at 89-90 mph.