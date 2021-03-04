Alma School Board hires next superintendent

ALMA -- The School Board on Tuesday hired Bryan Duffie as its next superintendent.

Duffie, superintendent of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District, will start as Alma's deputy superintendent on July 1. The plan is for Duffie to take over for Superintendent David Woolly when Woolly retires in July 2022, according to a news release from the district.

The board unanimously approved hiring Duffie. He'll be the first superintendent from outside the district since 1966, according to board members.

The board received 18 applications, more than half of which came from superintendents, according to Chapen Rucker, board president.

The board last week interviewed Duffie and two other finalists: Rick Gales, superintendent of the Stuttgart School District; and Bryan Pruitt, superintendent of the Eureka Springs School District.

"We've enjoyed getting to know all three of them," Rucker said. "All of them brought some good ideas that I think we can all take back to Alma."

Duffie's experience, however, "stood above the rest," Rucker said.

Duffie, 50, has been Jacksonville/North Pulaski's superintendent since 2017. His contract was extended last month by a year, to expire June 30, 2024. He previously was superintendent of the Westside Consolidated School District in Jonesboro for six years.

Duffie said the Jacksonville board has supported him throughout the process of applying for the Alma job. He also expressed gratitude to the board and the faculty, staff and Jacksonville community members. He will resign from the district June 30.

Duffie holds a doctorate of educational leadership from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

Alma's enrollment is about 3,300, according to state data. Jacksonville/North Pulaski's enrollment is about 3,800.

Duffie is earning $160,000 this year and will make $170,000 next school year with Alma, according to Woolly.

Duffie will step in as Alma moves forward on a number of facility projects made possible by voters' approval of a tax-rate proposal in November. The district plans to build a 6,000-square-foot agriculture facility and a 35,000-square-foot multipurpose student activities center, both at the high school. The district also plans to expand its administration building and make repairs or improvements to its parking lots and roofs.

The Jacksonville district is awaiting a decision from a federal judge on whether it has met its desegregation obligations and can be released from most court oversight.

Woolly, 71, has been Alma's superintendent since 2011.

Woolly has worked for the district since 1972, starting as high school band director. His annual salary is $176,580, and he receives an $11,412 car allowance, according to school system records. He announced his retirement plans in December.