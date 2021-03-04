The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MARCH 3, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-20-254. Ascentium Capital, LLC v. James Marshall, Individually and Doing Business

as Your Furniture Store, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Ninth Division. Appeal

dismissed. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-20-285. Anthony Michael Ford v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit

Court. Affirmed. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-20-386. Carmen Okereafor v. Phil Conley, from Pulaski County Circuit Court,

Fifteenth Division. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-275. Scotty Howell v. Kimberly Howell, from Garland County Circuit Court.

Dismissed without prejudice. Vaught and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-20-335. Jamie Gordin v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court.

Affirmed; remanded for correction of the sentencing order. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-20-333. Mercedes Loren Taylor v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit

Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-19-704. Charles Morgan v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor

Children, from Polk County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted.

Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-20-388. Garrett Chandler v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court.

Appeal dismissed. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-20-330. Markelle Demetrice Davis v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit

Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Whiteaker, J., agree.

CV-19-263. Alan Burley v. Joe Bradley, Jr.; Alicia Bradley; and Mike Loftin, Union

County Judge, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded

in part. Harrison, C.J., and Whiteaker, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-19-913. Dragan Vicentic, Individually and As a Member, Director, and Officer of

Green Springs Medical, LLC v. Bruce Simpson, from Garland County Circuit Court.

Rebriefing ordered. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-19-676. Michael Hull v. State of Arkansas, from Clay County Circuit Court, Eastern

District. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-19-862. Don Tilton, Jr. v. Lisa Tilton, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western

District. Remanded. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.