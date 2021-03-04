The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.
PROCEEDINGS OF MARCH 3, 2021
CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON
CV-20-254. Ascentium Capital, LLC v. James Marshall, Individually and Doing Business
as Your Furniture Store, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Ninth Division. Appeal
dismissed. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.
JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER
CR-20-285. Anthony Michael Ford v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit
Court. Affirmed. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.
JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON
CV-20-386. Carmen Okereafor v. Phil Conley, from Pulaski County Circuit Court,
Fifteenth Division. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.
JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN
CV-20-275. Scotty Howell v. Kimberly Howell, from Garland County Circuit Court.
Dismissed without prejudice. Vaught and Hixson, JJ., agree.
JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN
CR-20-335. Jamie Gordin v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court.
Affirmed; remanded for correction of the sentencing order. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.
JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH
CR-20-333. Mercedes Loren Taylor v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit
Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.
JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER
CV-19-704. Charles Morgan v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor
Children, from Polk County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted.
Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.
JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON
CR-20-388. Garrett Chandler v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court.
Appeal dismissed. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.
JUDGE MIKE MURPHY
CR-20-330. Markelle Demetrice Davis v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit
Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Whiteaker, J., agree.
CV-19-263. Alan Burley v. Joe Bradley, Jr.; Alicia Bradley; and Mike Loftin, Union
County Judge, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded
in part. Harrison, C.J., and Whiteaker, J., agree.
JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN
CV-19-913. Dragan Vicentic, Individually and As a Member, Director, and Officer of
Green Springs Medical, LLC v. Bruce Simpson, from Garland County Circuit Court.
Rebriefing ordered. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.
JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT
CR-19-676. Michael Hull v. State of Arkansas, from Clay County Circuit Court, Eastern
District. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.
JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT
CV-19-862. Don Tilton, Jr. v. Lisa Tilton, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western
District. Remanded. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.