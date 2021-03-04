Sections
Benefits With Friends: Vine Affair goes virtual

by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Raise your glass: Though specialty wine-glass makers sell glasses for every varietal, one universal wine glass is all you really need, said Royal Wineís top sommelier Gabe Geller. Photo courtesy of Royal Wine Corp. For At Home by Marni Jameson in HomeStyle

Grape Escapes: A Vine Affair, the annual benefit for BOST Inc., will be an online event. Organizers say: "The platform we have chosen will allow us to put on a show for our attendees, while still hearing from local restaurants, caterers and the wineries and distributors you have come to know and love." The fundraiser will still have an auction, wine pull and other activities.

Proceeds from the evening will help the nonprofit organization fulfill its mission: "To empower people with disabilities, and their families, to achieve greater independence by providing lifelong choices, support and learning opportunities."

Founded in 1959 for children with special needs by Fort Smith pediatrician Dr. Michael Bost, the community-based group now serves more than 1,000 men, women and children on a daily basis with a wide range of services and programs, according to BOST's website.

"Bost is people supporting individuals with disabilities and behavioral health needs to meet their life goals through their vision of communities working together, empowering individuals to improve their overall health and achieve greater independence."

Offerings include intermediate care facilities, a development center and work development for adults and a child development center.

Information: (479) 478-5554 or bost.org.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

More News

Grape Escapes, A Vine Affair

Who: BOST Inc.

What: Wine, cuisine tasting, wine pull, Don Bailey Jazz, live auction, raffle

When: 6-7 p.m. March 5

Where: facebook.com/Bostinc

Tickets: Free

Information: (479) 652-4553 or jhill@bost.org

