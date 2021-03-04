Boil order issued Greenland, West Fork residents

FAYETTEVILLE -- A boil order has been issued for residents of Greenland, West Fork and the Wallin Mountain pressure plane of the Mount Olive Water District, according to a news release.

Water may be unsafe for consumption and should be boiled for one minute before being used.

Ice cubes should be discarded.

The order was issued after a water main break at Drake Field led to a loss of pressure.

"This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink," the release states.