Darnold's future with Jets unsure

NEW YORK -- Sam Darnold's time as the face of the New York Jets franchise might be nearing a disappointing end.

The 23-year-old quarterback was considered an untouchable player on the roster only a year ago. General Manager Joe Douglas has backed off that stance, though, and it could signal a major change at the position as free agency and the NFL Draft approach.

"I will answer the call if it's made," Douglas said Wednesday when asked whether he'd listen to offers for Darnold. "As it pertains to Sam, Sam's, we think, a dynamic player in this league with unbelievable talent and who really, really has a chance to really hit his outstanding potential moving forward.

"But, you know, like I said earlier, if calls are made, I will answer."

Douglas' comments during a video call that included new Coach Robert Saleh marked the first time the GM directly acknowledged being willing to trade Darnold. And that has the quarterback's future with the Jets murky -- just three years after being hailed as a long-term solution at a position that has lacked consistent production.

"Our stance on Sam hasn't changed," Douglas said. "He's an extremely talented player and he's very smart, very tough. And we have no doubt that Sam is going to achieve his outstanding potential. Obviously, we're in the process of getting as much information as we can leading up through free agency and the draft."

Then-GM Mike Maccagnan traded up in the draft to select Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, but the quarterback has not lived up to those lofty expectations because of inconsistency and injuries. Former coach Adam Gase acknowledged he didn't help Darnold enough to thrive, and the Jets lacked playmaking talent to help him take the next step in his development.

While Darnold has shown flashes during his three NFL seasons, there remain serious doubts as to whether he can lift the franchise. His contract also makes his status uncertain.

Darnold is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to count $9.8 million against the Jets' salary cap. While that's a manageable cost, New York has until May 3 to decide whether to exercise Darnold's fifth-year option -- which would cost the Jets between $15 million and $20 million, fully guaranteed.

New York holds the No. 2 overall pick in the draft next month, and BYU QB Zach Wilson and Ohio State QB Justin Fields are among the names being mentioned as options.

The Jets also are being mentioned as potential suitors for Houston's Deshaun Watson, who wants out -- although the Texans have, for now, insisted they have no intention of dealing the star quarterback. If the Texans do change their stance, any deal would likely have to include lots of draft capital. And that's something it doesn't appear Douglas is willing to part with.

"Ultimately, for us to get to where the great teams are, the most consistent teams are, you do that through the draft," Douglas said when asked his philosophy on hypothetically dealing picks for a star player. "For us to really be that team that's consistently competing for Super Bowls, we have to hit on our draft picks."

Douglas contended the Jets, who are expected to have about $80 million to spend under the cap, have no immediate deadline on making a decision on Darnold or the quarterback position.

The Jets could opt to stick with Darnold, for at least this year, and trade down from No. 2 to acquire several more roster-building draft picks.

"We're gathering as much information as we possibly can, especially as it pertains not only in free agency, but in this year's draft class," Douglas said.