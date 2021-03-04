District's leader set to take Alma job

Bryan Duffie, the superintendent of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District, has accepted a job as deputy superintendent and superintendent-elect of the Alma School District, starting July 1.

Duffie and Alma Superintendent David Woolly sent out separate but similar announcements early Wednesday about Duffie's selection by the Alma School Board.

Duffie, 50, will serve as deputy superintendent in the 3,300-student Alma job for a year and then replace Woolly as the Alma system's chief executive officer when Woolly, 71, retires in June 2022, according to Woolly's statement.

Woolly submitted retirement plans to the Alma board in December. After growing up in Little Rock, Woolly started work in Alma in 1972 as a high school band director. Woolly will have worked in the Alma district for 50 years at the end of the 2021-22 school year. He's been superintendent since 2011. His annual salary is $176,580 and he receives a $11,412 car allowance, according to school system records.

Duffie, who has been employed in the fledgling Jacksonville system for five years -- one year as an assistant superintendent and then four as superintendent -- said he will resign from the 3,700-student district, effective June 30.

Last month, the Jacksonville board had extended Duffie's contract by a year to give him the maximum three-year contract allowed by state law. Duffie's annual salary is $160,000, according to the district's website.

"I truly appreciate the support and guidance of the Jacksonville/ North Pulaski School Board during these first five years of the school district," Duffie said in a statement early Wednesday morning.

"The [Jacksonville/ North Pulaski School District] faculty and staff and the Jacksonville community have been very supportive of the efforts of the school district, and their unconditional support has been instrumental in moving the school district forward. I am thankful for the opportunity to be involved with [Jacksonville/ North Pulaski School District]," he also said.

Daniel Gray, president of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board, said the board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, to explore options for finding a successor to Duffie.

"He's done a great job for us and he'll do a great job for Alma," Gray said about Duffie. "We're a young district and we've accomplished a lot in the last five or six years. Dr. Duffie has been an integral part of that and I'm very appreciative of everything he's done."

Duffie is the third superintendent of the Jacksonville district, which was carved out of the neighboring Pulaski County Special School District after a September 2014 vote of residents. The district began operating on its own in July 2016. Bobby G. Lester and Tony Wood both served in the top leadership role as the district was formed.

The announcement of Duffie's new position in west Arkansas comes as the Jacksonville system awaits a decision from a federal judge on whether the district has met its desegregation obligations and can be released from most court oversight of its operations.

As part of the effort to meet those school desegregation obligations the district is in the midst of a capital construction campaign, with the building of a new elementary and high school completed, a new elementary and middle school under construction, and one or more additional elementary schools to come later.

Duffie was superintendent at the Westside School District in Jonesboro for seven years and worked there in other positions for four years before that. He was a math teacher for more than a decade, 1993-2005, in the North Little Rock School District.

"I have been familiar with the Alma District for several years, and have long admired the many great programs, staff and facilities that are in place," Duffie said Wednesday.

"I am appreciative of the support from the Alma School Board, and I look forward to working with Alma School District Board members, faculty and staff, and Alma community members."

Chapen Rucker, president of the Alma School Board, said the board looks forward to continued success with Duffie.

"We had many quality applicants and Dr. Duffie's experience stood above the rest. I am proud of how hard our board worked to find the best fit for the students, teachers, and citizens of the Alma School District," Rucker said.