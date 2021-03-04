ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Little Rock author to join virtual discussion

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Animated screening

The Arkansas Cinema Society will screen "If Anything Happens I Love You," an animated short film by Will McCormack and Michael Govier, online at 6 p.m. today at tinyurl.com/yhup2. A question-and-answer session with McCormack, Govier, producer Maryann Garger, animation director Youngran Nho and composer Lindsay Marcus will follow the 12-minute film.

Brockmeier book talk

Author Kevin Brockmeier discusses his latest book, "The Ghost Variations: One Hundred Stories," with moderator Susan Petty Moneyhon in a Six Bridges Book Festival "Virtual Author Session," 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 11 via Zoom. Admission is free, but registration is required; visit tinyurl.com/c6r4kydc.

Celebrating Seuss

As part of Camden's Dr. Seuss Celebration, the Camden Downtown Network will hold a "Seuss-tacital Costume Contest," 4:30 p.m. Friday in the park at Washington Street and Adams Avenue. Participants of all ages will come as their favorite Seuss character; judging takes place at 5:30. There is no need to register in advance.

Through Saturday, visitors to downtown can take part in a Storybook Walk, starting on Washington Street. Pages of Seuss' "Oh the Places You'll Go" will be on posters in windows of businesses, each with "a fun, silly activity to do as you are traveling to the next 'page' of the story," according to a news release. It will not be necessary to actually enter any business to read the book.

The festival also includes photo opportunities with the Cat in the Hat and a Seuss Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest sponsored by the Camden Police Department. Register at form.jotform.com/91597450872165.

Spa City gallery

“Sawmill Break” (left) by Matthew Hasty and “Cedars” by Steven Wise are on display through March at Justus Fine Art Gallery in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Southern landscapes by Matthew Hasty and playful landscapes by Steven Wise are the featured works in the March exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs, opening with a 5-9 p.m. reception Friday as part of the monthly Hot Springs Gallery Walk. The exhibition will also include works by Dustyn Bork, Donnie Copeland, Randall Good, Robyn Horn, John Lasater, Sandra Sell and Gene Sparling. Covid precautions require guests to wear masks. The exhibit will be up through March 31. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

'Still I Rise'

The Arkansas Arts Council's Get Smart! Learning Series, in partnership with the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, is marking Women's History Month with a three-part, virtual series, "Still I Rise: Women's History Month Celebration."

◼️ "Still I Rise: Women Writing Women's Stories," 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, features a conversation between Robin White, author of "Beauty in My Bones: Honoring the Women of My Clan" and the inaugural National Park Service superintendent of the Central High School National Historic Site, and author, literary coach and publisher Janis F. Kearney. A question-and-answer session, facilitated by Courtney Bradford, curator of collections at the cultural center, will follow.

◼️ "Still We Rise: The Saving Graces of Our Mothers' Messages," 10 a.m.-noon March 20, celebrates women's lives and stories through poetry, prose, music and visual art. Singer Genine LaTrice Perez will perform; Kearney will facilitate a writing session.

◼️ And for "Still I Rise: Arkansas Women Share Covid-19 Survival Stories," 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27, Kearney will lead a one-hour writing exercise in which participants will be asked to share stories of surviving, and even thriving, during the pandemic.

Free tickets are available; visit tinyurl.com/j8v6bjpd. For more information, email Janet.Perkins@Arkansas.gov or Drekkia.Morning@Arkansas.gov.

Virtual master class

Award-winning Broadway actor Adam Kantor will teach a virtual Broadway master class in musical theater for students 13-18 via Zoom, 6-8 p.m. March 22-26 through Fayettevilles Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Award-winning Broadway actor Adam Kantor will teach a virtual Broadway master class in musical theater for students age 13-18 via Zoom, 6-8 p.m. March 22-26 through Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center. Participants will develop individual audition techniques including perfecting a monologue, acting through the song, finding themselves in the material, best practices and how to tackle choreography. Students can participate in the 10 hours of instruction and receive direct feedback from Kantor for $250 or audit the class for $75. Space is limited. Register at waltonartscenter.org or call (479) 443-5600.

Literary 'Lions'

The Arkansas Center for the Book's 2021 "If All Arkansas Read the Same Book" program will feature Fiona Davis' 2020 novel "The Lions of Fifth Avenue." The novel follows parallel narratives set in 1913 and 1993, with book thefts from the New York Public Library (Main Branch on Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street) connecting the time periods.

Davis' best-selling historical novels set in iconic New York buildings includes "The Chelsea Girls," "The Masterpiece," "The Address" and "The Dollhouse."

Copies of the novel will be available at all public libraries throughout the state. Virtual events will include two Davis visits to Arkansas, June 10 and July 27.