Federal proceedings start for 9 drug-case defendants

Nine people indicted on drug charges after an investigation of a drug organization in Sherwood began their trial process this week in federal court.

The nine -- Brian Litton, Robin Flanagan, Gustavo Flores, Patrick Stevens, Johnny Peters, Brandi Myers, Lisa Paul, Zachary Scott and Wayne Dillon -- are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine between February 2020 and Feb. 2, 2021, according to court records.

Litton is additionally charged with five charges of possession with intent to distribute from Feb. 17, 2020, to Aug. 3. Peters, Scott and Flanagan all are additionally charged with a single count of possession with intent to distribute in 2020.

A news release Tuesday from the Sherwood Police Department, which collaborated with several other agencies to investigate the group, stated that more than 20 people were arrested during the investigation, which concluded Feb. 23.

Search warrants executed on two homes in the Sherwood area found 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 104 grams of oxycodone and ecstasy, 268 grams of marijuana and a stolen fully automatic rifle.

A Sherwood police spokesman directed all questions to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg said any of those not under federal indictment were likely charged at the state level and not under federal jurisdiction.

As stated in the release, two of those indicted, Litton and Flanagan, were previously indicted together in 2006 for conspiracy to manufacture a substance containing methamphetamine, according to court records.

Between March 2005 and June 20, 2006, the pair, along with four others, collaborated to make the substance, the release said.

Litton was sentenced to 126 months followed by five years of supervised release, which ended on October 9, 2019.

Flanagan was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years supervised release before reoffending in 2014, the release said. She served an additional 78 months on that sentence and was on supervised release when she was pulled over with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Jan. 7, authorities said.

On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Harris released Litton on bond, according to court records.

Flanagan's hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon but was postponed because the Lonoke County jail was not able to present her over video for the bail hearing.

Harris will now preside over an in-person bail hearing for Flanagan on Monday afternoon.