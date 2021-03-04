Filings say claim of bias in ruling is without proof

A fired Little Rock sewer worker who claims Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen ruled against him out of prejudice has no proof, lawyers for the city's wastewater service say in recent court filings.

James Young, 59, of Maumelle and his lawyer, Chris Corbitt of Little Rock accused Griffen, who is Black, of dismissing Young's wrongful-firing lawsuit against the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority out of racial animosity toward white Christians.

They cited a blog post "The Impotence of White Christianity" written by Griffen the day before he rejected the lawsuit in a summary-judgment ruling, and called on him to recuse.

In response to the demand, lawyers for the Reclamation Authority say that while Griffen obviously knows Young and Corbitt are white, the men have shown no proof the judge knew they are Christians.

"Judge Griffen's blog post is completely unrelated to the case at hand, " the response by attorneys Jenna Adams and Gabrielle Gibson states. "[T]here is absolutely no evidence in the record to suggest that Plaintiff and his attorney are 'White Christians' or that Judge Griffen even knew they were 'White Christians' at the time of the ... hearing."

The judge also has made rulings favorable to Young "on several occasions" during the 2½-year course of the litigation, according to the sewer filing.

The sewer service attorneys further argue that the demand Griffen disqualify himself since has come too late since Griffen has already sided with the Reclamation Authority with Griffen's finding that Young cannot prove wrongdoing by the agency or its director, Greg Ramon, the pleading filed on Monday states.

Griffen, a Baptist minister, regularly opines about current events and issues of race on his blog, The Fierce Urgency of Prophetic Hope.

In "The Impotence of White Christianity" post, Griffen wrote, among other things, "It's time for White Christian Americans to face the bitter truth people of color have known for centuries. White Christianity is not a force for truth, justice, peace or anything else we consider good."