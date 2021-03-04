Get to know 4-star D-lineman Josh White

Arkansas is one of six finalists for ESPN 300 junior defensive end prospect Josh White.

White, 6-5, 258 pounds, of Ellenwood, (Ga.) Cedar Grove, named the Razorbacks, Georgia, Ohio State, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech as his top schools on Feb. 7.

His relationship with Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith is a key reason why the Razorbacks made the cut. White is teammates with Arkansas running back commitment Rashod Dubinion.

Nickname: Twin

School/City: Cedar Grove High School, Ellenwood, Ga.

Height: 6-5

Weight: 268 pounds

Bench max: 285 pounds

Squat max: 480 pounds

Years playing football: 11

School(s) that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Georgia

I liked Arkansas because of: The coaches and staff

I plan to major in: Medicine

The recruiting process is: Great

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

I'm happiest when I: Am on the football field & when i’m with my girlfriend

My mom is always on me to: Push myself until I can no longer push anymore

Favorite video game: Madden

Favorite NFL player: J.J. Watt

Favorite music: Rap

Must-watch TV show: QB1: Beyond the Lights

How would you spend $1 million: Giving back to the community, helping my family and investing.

What superpower would you choose: Telepathy

My pet peeve: Being lied to

Favorite uniform color/combo: Oregon

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Meek Mill's Dreams and Nightmares

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My girlfriend

Favorite animal and why: Ape, because they’re hardbody

My hidden talent is: Rapping

Your favorite fast food chain and why: 10 piece wings

I will never ever eat: Rabbit

Favorite junk food: Hot fries

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Sushi

My dream date is: Erica Richardson

Hobbies: sports

The one thing I could not live without is: Money

Role model and why: I don’t have one

Three words to describe me: Funny, outstanding, strong

People would be surprised that I: Have a twin