Get to know 4-star D-lineman Josh White

Arkansas is one of six finalists for ESPN 300 junior defensive end prospect Josh White.
White, 6-5, 258 pounds, of Ellenwood, (Ga.) Cedar Grove, named the Razorbacks, Georgia, Ohio State, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech as his top schools on Feb. 7.
His relationship with Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith is a key reason why the Razorbacks made the cut. White is teammates with Arkansas running back commitment Rashod Dubinion.
Nickname: Twin
School/City: Cedar Grove High School, Ellenwood, Ga.
Height: 6-5
Weight: 268 pounds
Bench max: 285 pounds
Squat max: 480 pounds
Years playing football: 11
School(s) that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Georgia
I liked Arkansas because of: The coaches and staff
I plan to major in: Medicine
The recruiting process is: Great
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball
I'm happiest when I: Am on the football field & when i’m with my girlfriend
My mom is always on me to: Push myself until I can no longer push anymore
Favorite video game: Madden
Favorite NFL player: J.J. Watt
Favorite music: Rap
Must-watch TV show: QB1: Beyond the Lights
How would you spend $1 million: Giving back to the community, helping my family and investing.
What superpower would you choose: Telepathy
My pet peeve: Being lied to
Favorite uniform color/combo: Oregon
Team entrance song, if you could pick: Meek Mill's Dreams and Nightmares
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: My girlfriend
Favorite animal and why: Ape, because they’re hardbody
My hidden talent is: Rapping
Your favorite fast food chain and why: 10 piece wings
I will never ever eat: Rabbit
Favorite junk food: Hot fries
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Sushi
My dream date is: Erica Richardson
Hobbies: sports
The one thing I could not live without is: Money
Role model and why: I don’t have one
Three words to describe me: Funny, outstanding, strong
People would be surprised that I: Have a twin