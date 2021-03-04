High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BAPTIST PREP 43, DOLLARWAY 26 D.J. Townsend had 15 points and three steals as Baptist Prep (22-4) overcame a slow start to win in the first round of the 3A Region 3 tournament.

BERGMAN 89, BOONEVILLE 69 Elijah Royce scored 22 points to lead five players in double figures for Bergman (27-4) in the 3A Region 1 tournament. Anthony Hodge had 14 points and Walker Patton chipped in with 12 points while Asher Fultz and Kaden Ponder had 11 points each for the Panthers. Austin Hill had 18 points and Jacob Herrera scored 16 points for Booneville (15-7).

DUMAS 61, ASHDOWN 43 Tamarja Parker finished with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists for Dumas (15-2) in its first game of the 3A Region 4 tournament. Mike Reddick had 11 points, 4 steals and 3 rebounds while Kylin James had 10 points and 3 rebounds for the Bobcats.

LAKE HAMILTON 51, WHITE HALL 46 Zac Pennington poured in 19 points and six assists to steer Lake Hamilton (16-8) to the 5A-South's No. 2 seed. K.J. McDaniel had 12 points and Ty Robinson managed to score 10 points for the Wolves, who jumped out to a 21-0 lead.

LAVACA 71, FLIPPIN 66 Luke Watson scored 22 points and Avery Walker had 14 points to send Lavaca (14-8) not only to the semifinals of the 2A-West Region but also to the upcoming Class 2A state tournament. Roy Dale Smyser came away with 21 points for Flippin (30-5), which had won its previous 24 games.

MAGNOLIA 63, NASHVILLE 37 Derrian Ford had 25 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals as Magnolia (20-0) rolled in its 4A-South regional opener. Colby Garland aded 19 points and five rebounds for the Panthers, who extended their winning streak to 51 games.

MANSFIELD 53, COTTER 35 Codi Chick scored 15 points and Jonathan Bailey tacked on 14 points in an 18-point pasting for Mansfield (11-15) during the 2A-West Region. Logan Principato had nine points to lead Cotter (11-17).

MILLS 70, POCAHONTAS 52 Javion Guy-King tossed in 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds to power Mills (20-4), which pulled away in the second half of the first round of the 4A-East regional. Caleb Allen had 12 points, while Marcus Kendrick and Joseph Bell scored 11 each for the Comets.

MORRILTON 71, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 50 Joseph Pinion delivered 22 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals for Morrilton (16-6), which clinched a berth in next week's Class 4A state tournament by cruising in the first round of the 4A-North regional. Brock Hendrix had 12 points and Darrius Allison ended with 10 points for the Devil Dogs.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 48, MARVELL-ELAINE 46 Adam Felton's 16 points pushed Mount Vernon-Enola (12-14) to a spot in the Class 1A state tournament after its close shave in the first round of the 1A Region 3 tournament. Colby Keathley scored 12 points for the Warhawks. Deandre Arnold finished with 17 points and Shamarion Sims had 13 points for Marvell-Elaine (19-2).

THE NEW SCHOOL 61, KINGSTON 35 Machael Hardimon had 17 points to lift The New School (34-3) to a victory in the first round of the 1A Region 1 tournament. Holden Blankenship scored 13 points and both Evan Goldman and Quentus McNeal powered in 10 points for the Cougars, who took a 20-point lead into the fourth quarter. Chism Floyd aided Kingston (6-20) with 12 points.

WONDERVIEW 65, BRADFORD 54 Caleb Squires dropped 32 points to help Wonderview (18-5) start off the 1A Region 3 tournament with a victory. Sam Reynolds and Tyler Gottsponer scored 14 points apiece for the Daredevils, winners of nine consecutive games. Logan Steele, Jaron Steele and Matt Jackson all had 14 points for Bradford (15-8).

GIRLS

BERGMAN 69, CHARLESTON 34 Maddi Holt drilled 6 three-pointers and finished with 24 points for Bergman (33-1), which controlled its 3A Region 1 opener. The Lady Panthers led 48-19 at the half after outscoring its opponents 21-3 in the second quarter. Gracie Koch had 11 points and Brooke Groen added 10 points for Charleston (10-10).

CLARENDON 59, WESTERN YELL COUNTY 36 Ariel Jefferson had 15 points in a rout for Clarendon (16-0) during the 1A Region 3 tournament. LaMoyah Mayo had 11 points for the Lady Lions. Shylnn Hess scored 14 points for Western Yell County (9-9).

COTTER 64, MAGAZINE 38 Kaylee Crownover scored 26 points for Cotter (21-4), which moved on to the semifinals of the 2A-West regional. Kate Cheek followed with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Warriors. Kiara Vasquez tallied 11 points for Magazine (11-10).

JONESBORO 51, BATESVILLE 50 Ereauna Hardaway scored 16 points to help Jonesboro (19-6), ranked No. 6 in Class 5A, hold on to win the 5A-East Conference tournament championship. Lakiya Scott and Destiny Thomas both had 13 points for the Lady Hurricane, which lost both regular-season meetings between the two. Izzy Higginbottom finished with 25 points and Kaylee Clark added 17 points for Class 5A No. 3 Batesville (21-2).

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 55, BRADFORD 34 Kenlie Raby (15 points) and Marlee Raby (12) combined for 27 points in a 21-point rout for Mount Vernon-Enola in the first round of the 1A Region 3 tournament. Kaitlyn Mitchell also scored 11 points to pace Bradford (5-10).

STAR CITY 68, DE QUEEN 22 Janiya Johnson had 18 points, 6 steals and 5 rebounds as Class 4A top-ranked Star City (27-3) breezed. The Lady Bulldogs have won 16 consecutive games.

VILONIA 77, GREENWOOD 69 Lauren Patterson had 29 points as Class 5A No. 4 Vilonia (23-2) knocked off the top-ranked team in its class to capture the 5A-West Conference crown. Kinley Fisher scored 30 points for Greenwood (21-4), which had its 15-game winning streak snapped.

WEST FORK 47, COSSATOT RIVER 44 Emma Newman scored 17 points as West Fork (10-8) rallied from a 34-25 fourth-quarter deficit. Lilly Hauser had 14 points for the Lady Tigers, who were also down 26-21 at halftime. Kayla Richardson ended with 15 points and Kaylin McKee had 12 points for Cossatot River (21-4).

WEST MEMPHIS 50, MARION 43 Clemisha Prackett and Aniyah Price both had 12 points for West Memphis (8-14) in the 5A-East Conference tournament third-place game. Ny'asia Jackson finished with 16 points and Daedrianna Cail added eight points for Marion (10-15).

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 64, MAMMOTH SPRING 55 Ashtyn Knapp's 23 points and Haley Gentry's 22 points carried West Side Greers Ferry (21-8) in the first round of the 1A Region 2 tournament. Kamryn Sutterfield added 10 points for the Lady Eagles. Megyn Upton had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Mammoth Spring (13-12). Chevelle Graves scored 11 points and Brynn Washam countered with 10 points for the Lady Bears.