High school soccer roundups

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Siloam Springs 2, Conway 1

Siloam Springs surrendered an early goal but held Conway scoreless the rest of the way and rallied for a 2-1 road victory in Conway.

Bri Anderson's goal, which came off a deflected shot, tied the game up before halftime.

Then in the second half, Halle Hernandez -- who had just joined the team after the end of basketball season -- scored in the second half off a Clara Church assist for the game-winning goal.

"So proud of them for having the fortitude to fight back from a deficit against a good team,' said Siloam Springs coach Abby Ray.

Siloam Springs (2-0) is scheduled to host Bentonville on Thursday

Farmington 5, Lincoln 0

Junior Lynley Bowen and freshman Sara Sisk each scored two goals for Farmington.

Sophomore Emma Ortiz added a goal for the Lady Cardinals, who posted a shutout in the first match as a varsity program.

Boys

Siloam Springs 4, Prairie Grove 0

Siloam Springs improved to 2-0 with a home victory Tuesday night against Prairie Grove.

Franklin Cortez scored a hat trick for the Panthers, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

Ivan Sandoval added a goal and an assist, while Jason Flores had an assist on Cortez' first goal in the fifth minute.

Cortez made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute with a penalty kick, and Sandoval found Cortez for his third goal in the 52nd minute.

Cortez returned the favor in the 62nd minute when he assisted on Sandoval's goal.

The Panthers are scheduled to open 5A-West Conference play at Vilonia on Friday.

Farmington 5, Lincoln 2

Senior Toni Cervantes scored three goals as Farmington improved to 2-0 as a first-year varsity program.

Junior Luis Zavala and sophomore Jorge Cervantes also scored goals for the Cardinals.