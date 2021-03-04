Sections
Today at 4:01 a.m.

• Margaret Kelliher, Minnesota's transportation commissioner, said that after more than 122,000 people voted in a contest to name the state's snowplows, the agency will now dispatch vehicles with names that include Plowy McPlowFace, Darth Blader and Plow Bunyan to clear the roads.

• The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, the founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, has been discharged from a Chicago rehabilitation center where he spent more than three weeks recovering from gallbladder surgery, a spokesman said.

• Angelica Silfver, a police spokeswoman in Vetlanda, Sweden, said at least eight people were injured by a man wielding an ax, "but no one is dead," after police shot and wounded the assailant, who is now hospitalized, when they took him into custody.

• Glen Mousseau, 49, a Windsor, Ontario, man who was found unconscious and tethered to 185 pounds of marijuana in the Detroit River, was sentenced to nearly six years in a U.S. prison after being convicted of smuggling drugs across the U.S.-Canadian border.

• Trenice Hassel, 28, accused of opening a post office box in Berkeley, Mo., while knowing it would be used in a romance scam that bilked at least 40 women out of $500,000 in cash and electronics, pleaded guilty to lying to postal officials.

• Jerry Stokes, police chief of Salisbury, N.C., said that a police dog wasn't hurt but has been taken from its handler as the department investigates a video showing the officer lifting the dog by its leash and slamming the animal into the side of a police vehicle.

• Ahmed Kabir Kishore, a cartoonist in Bangladesh arrested for criticizing on social media how the government responded to the covid-19 pandemic, was granted bail after spending 10 months in pretrial detention where his lawyer said he was tortured.

• Kevin Hurley, 62, of Kansas City, Mo., received a 20-year prison sentence after DNA from the ankle of a woman's body stuffed into a trash bag led to his conviction of second-degree murder in the 2015 beating.

• Jake Singer of Washington, D.C., who escaped serious injury when he wrecked his car while swerving to avoid a couch that fell off a truck on a Florida highway, was given a $166 traffic ticket at a hospital by a Highway Patrol trooper for "failing to drive in a single lane."

