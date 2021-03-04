Man accused of murder turns himself in to Pine Bluff authorities

A man wanted in connection with a murder turned himself in Thursday, the Pine Bluff Police Department said.

Kevin Latroy Gray, 48, of Pine Bluff, will face a capital murder charge, according to Sgt. Richard Wegner, a public information officer with the Police Department.

Gray is also charged with committing a terroristic act (causing property damage) and possession of a firearm by certain persons (a felon in possession of a gun), according to Wegner and the Jefferson County jail log.

On Feb. 26, police opened a homicide investigation into the death of Keith Hawkins, 40, at 1020 S. Linden St., Pine Bluff.

Officers were called to the Linden Street Apartments about 6:48 p.m. Feb. 26 in reference to an armed disturbance, according to police. The officers spoke to someone who had heard shots from an apartment, and they saw bullet holes in a door.

Inside the apartment, the officers found the body of a man identified as Hawkins lying on the floor. Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police publicly named Gray as a suspect in Hawkins’ death on Tuesday.