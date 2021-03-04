• It has been 51 years since Dolly Parton earned her first Grammy nomination, and this year the country music legend who has won nine Grammys throughout her career is competing for her 50th honor. Parton, who earned the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award a decade ago, is the second-most nominated woman in Grammy history, only behind Beyonce, who has 79 nods and 24 wins. Parton's first Grammy nomination was at the 1970 show for "Just Someone I Used to Know," a duet with Porter Wagoner. Nine years later she won her first gramophone for "Here You Come Again," her 19th solo album and first to go platinum. This year she's nominated for best contemporary Christian music performance/song for "There Was Jesus," her collaboration with Christian rock singer Zach Williams. Parton won in the same category last year for her guest appearance on the remix of "God Only Knows" by Christian duo for King & Country. Among her wins, Parton picked up two Grammys for the hit "9 to 5" and another for "Trio," her first first collaborative album with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. An updated version of "Jolene" won Parton and a cappella group Pentatonix a trophy. At the 1983 show, she was nominated for a rerecording of "I Will Always Love You," which she wrote and originally released in 1974, and a collaborative performance of the song with Vince Gill earned a nomination at the 1996 show. "It's always special. You always love to be acknowledged," Parton said of achieving her 50th nod, though she quickly added: "Like I've always said, 'I don't work for awards and rewards.'"

• When a traveler became stricken at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport, the police got an assist from a celebrity doctor: Mehmet Oz. The incident occurred late Monday night when Port Authority officer Jeffrey Croissant saw the 60-year-old man fall to the floor near a baggage claim area. Croissant called for backup, and began performing CPR immediately on the man, who wasn't breathing and didn't appear to have a pulse. When another person came over to help, Croissant didn't immediately recognize it was Oz, the cardiac surgeon and longtime host of TV's "Dr. Oz Show," who happened to be nearby. The two performed CPR together on the man until three other officers provided oxygen and a defibrillator for the man, who eventually regained a pulse and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Oz told "Good Morning America" that the defibrillator "diagnosed that his heart had stopped, as I had thought was the case when I couldn't get a pulse," Oz said. "It told us to step away. And you've seen those movies where the patient gets shocked and they jerk off the ground? That's exactly what happened. Usually, the heart doesn't start again ... in this case, like the movies, his heart started."