UA softball lineup thumps throughout

FAYETTEVILLE -- Launch angle isn't something that's talked about specifically by the University of Arkansas softball team, but the No. 20 Razorbacks have opened the season crushing the ball on their way to a 10-game winning streak.

Arkansas (11-2) has hit 33 home runs in the first 13 games and trails only top-ranked Oklahoma for the most in the country.

But Razorbacks Coach Courtney Deifel said hitting the long ball isn't the focus and launch angle -- which is popular in baseball now -- isn't really discussed.

"It's not in our everyday lingo," she said. "When they swing, they are swinging to do damage. That's when the home runs come.

"How we're driving the ball, the at-bats we're putting together is what excites me. Even our outs are loud. We're putting good swings on pitcher's pitches. But we're pitching well and playing defense. I'm pleased with how we're playing in all three facets of the game."

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play five games this weekend against three different opponents as part of the Woo Pig Classic at Bogle Park. Arkansas will play a doubleheader today against Drake. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Razorbacks are slated to play two more Friday against Kansas (3 p.m.) and Northwestern State (5:30 p.m.), then take on Northwestern (La.) State in a single game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Shortstop Braxton Burnside leads the Razorbacks' bomb squad with eight home runs, which are tied for the lead in the SEC and tied for third nationally. Linnie Malkin has six, freshman Hannah Gammill of Beebe has five and ninth-place hitter Keely Huffine has four.

Deifel believes Burnside, a senior from Paragould, is one of the best players in the country.

"She is that good," Deifel said. "She's an absolute game-changer for us."

Burnside, a preseason All-SEC selection, is tied for third in the league in total bases (42) and runs scored (20), and tied for second on the team with 15 RBI.

Left fielder Hannah McEwen, another All-SEC preseason pick, is getting on base at a .585 clip and has drawn a league-high 14 walks in the leadoff spot. First baseman Danielle Gibson leads the team with a .429 batting average to go with a team-high 6 doubles, 3 home runs and 15 RBI.

Mary Haff is also off to a great start in the circle. She's 6-1 with a save and a 0.68 ERA. The redshirt junior is tied for the SEC lead in wins and leads the league with 41 innings pitched.

The strong start by Gammill and overall performance by the bottom of the lineup have stood out, Deifel said.

"The biggest surprise to the outside is probably Hannah Gammill," Deifel said. "But this is what we saw in her through the recruiting process. She's really settled in fast.

"Audrie LaValley is putting together some great at-bats for us, and Keely Huffine has been big for us, staying in at-bats and battling."

Huffine, a senior from Harrisburg, drew a pair of walks to help the Razorbacks rally for a 6-3 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday. She drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning, then worked a two-out walk and scored on McEwen's double to give Arkansas the 4-3 lead. Burnside followed with a two-run home run for some breathing room.

Arkansas also will play a nonconference game at the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday before beginning SEC play with a three-game series at South Carolina on March 12.