Noise alert issued at Camp Robinson for weekend

A noise alert has been issued from Camp Robinson for the weekend, according to a news release.

The Arkansas National Guard will conduct live-fire training Friday through Sunday, Lt. Col. Brian Mason stated in the release.

The training will take place on a range in the north-central portion of Camp Robinson, and it will result in loud explosions, Mason said.

Due to weather conditions, noise will likely carry outside the perimeter and may be heard in North Little Rock and in surrounding communities, according to the release.