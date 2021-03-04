Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Noise alert issued at Camp Robinson for weekend

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:30 p.m.
Staff Sgt. James Bell fires an M9 pistol on the range at Camp Robinson as part of firearms and use-of-force training in this Tuesday, July 28, 2015 file photo.

A noise alert has been issued from Camp Robinson for the weekend, according to a news release.

The Arkansas National Guard will conduct live-fire training Friday through Sunday, Lt. Col. Brian Mason stated in the release.

The training will take place on a range in the north-central portion of Camp Robinson, and it will result in loud explosions, Mason said.

Due to weather conditions, noise will likely carry outside the perimeter and may be heard in North Little Rock and in surrounding communities, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Troopers: Faulkner County man faces attempted capital murder charge
by Brianna Kwasnik
Oxford American editor to leave magazine
by Sean Clancy
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at U.S. Capitol
by The Associated Press
Noise alert issued at Camp Robinson for weekend
by Brianna Kwasnik
Passenger dies after car hits Siloam Springs school, troopers say
by Brianna Kwasnik
ADVERTISEMENT