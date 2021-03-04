Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bella Vista

• Marvin Russ, 52, of 5101 Prospect Ave. in Kansas City, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Russ was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Michael Stoelting, 42, of 812 N. Betty Joe Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Stoelting was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Erin Gibson, 27, of 7313 N.W. 77th Terrace in Kansas City, Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated robbery and theft of property. Gibson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Aaron Bremer, 26, of 2522 Norton Ave. in Kansas City. Mo., was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated robbery, theft of property and terroristic threatening. Bremer was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Roger Lopezpaz, 19, of 1743A E. Central St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Lopezpaz was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Margaret Adams, 52, of 14610 Tomato Road in West Fork was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Adams was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.