Number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 nears 8-month low

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Arkansas fell Thursday to its lowest level since July 8.

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 fell by 25, to 372, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The state's count of covid-19 cases rose by 403 — the fourth consecutive daily increase that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 12, to 5,273.

“Most numbers continue to trend in the right direction: new cases and hospitalizations are down; vaccinations are up by 13,571," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"This trend reflects our drive to beat the coronavirus. Let’s keep doing everything that we’ve been doing so that we can rid Arkansas of COVID-19.”

Thursday marked the seventh consecutive daily decline in the number of virus patients in the state's hospitals.

After rising Wednesday, the number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators and in intensive care units both fell Thursday.

The number of virus patients on ventilators fell by six, to 85. The number in intensive care as of 2 p.m. fell by two, to 165.

The tally of active cases around the state dropped by 17, to 4,261. More than 314,000 Arkansans have now had covid-19 and recovered.

More details in Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.