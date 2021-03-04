FOOTBALL

Saints cut ties with TEs

The New Orleans Saints cut eight-year veteran tight end and special-teams regular Josh Hill on Wednesday and also voided the contract of Jared Cook, who was due to become a free agent this offseason. The decision to release the 6-5, 250-pound Hill saves the Saints about $2.6 million in salary cap space for the coming season. The termination of Cook's contract was a formality but also signifies the Saints' intention to let Cook test the free-agent market rather than proactively looking to extend him after a season in which he caught 37 passes for 504 yards and 7 touchdowns. Meanwhile, New Orleans also signed special-teams regular and reserve safety J.T. Gray to a two-year extension. Hill, 30, has spent his entire NFL career with New Orleans since making the club as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho State in 2013. He has played in 117 regular-season games with 62 starts and has caught 116 passes for 1,071 yards with 15 touchdowns. He also has made 27 special teams tackles.

Winslow sentenced to 14 years

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California, including one who was homeless when he attacked her in 2018. The 37-year-old son of San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow appeared via video conference at the hearing in San Diego Superior Court in Vista, a city north of San Diego. He declined to comment before his sentencing, saying his lawyers had advised him not to speak. San Diego County Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman said Winslow can only be described in "two words and that is a sexual predator." The judge said he preyed on women who were especially vulnerable, befriending a homeless woman, picking up a 54-year-old hitchhiker and attacking a teen after she had passed out at a party. Bowman called them "brazen" crimes. He noted that Winslow continued to prey on women even after his first arrest. He performed a lewd act in front of a 77-year-old woman at a gym while hiding his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet with a towel.

No cheerleaders for Washington

Washington will not have cheerleaders for the first time since the NFL's longest-running cheerleading team was founded in 1962, with a coed dance team taking its place. The move is part of the organization's rebranding effort and not related to a confidential settlement reached with members of the 2008 and 2010 cheerleading teams. Lawyers for the team and those cheerleaders told The Associated Press last month that "the matter has been resolved" but would not say when the settlement was reached. Former Laker Girl manager Petra Pope was hired Wednesday as an adviser to use her three-plus decades of NBA experience to revamp the group.

BASEBALL

Lester to have surgery

Washington Nationals left-hander Jon Lester is leaving spring training camp to have surgery for the removal of his thyroid gland, Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday. The Nationals said the operation is planned for Friday. In 2006, Lester's rookie season with the Boston Red Sox ended early because he was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma. He underwent chemotherapy treatments and returned to the Red Sox at spring training before the following season. Lester, 37, is entering his 16th year in the majors and first with Washington. He was a free agent and joined the Nationals on a $5 million, one-year contract after playing the past six seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

Former O's skipper dies

Joe Altobelli, the manager who led the Baltimore Orioles to their most recent World Series title in 1983, died Wednesday. He was 88. The Orioles confirmed Altobelli's death Wednesday, saying in a statement that the manager was a "tremendous leader." Altobelli was hired by the Orioles before the 1983 season -- replacing future Hall of Famer Earl Weaver -- and immediately found success. The team's roster included future Hall of Famers like first baseman Eddie Murray, shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. and pitcher Jim Palmer. The balanced club rolled to the World Series title over the Philadelphia Phillies in five games. Altobelli managed the Orioles three seasons, then was fired after a 29-26 start in 1985. He also managed the San Francisco Giants from 1977-79. Altobelli had a career record of 437-407.

TENNIS

No. 1 seed ousted

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev's 12 aces weren't enough as the Australian Open runner-up lost 7-6 (4), 6-4 to Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday. It wasn't the day's only upset in Rotterdam, with third-seeded Alexander Zverev also losing. Medvedev had 25 unforced errors against Lajovic's 12, along with eight double-faults, and he broke his racket in frustration. It was the third-ranked Russian first match since his straight-set loss to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final. The 30-year-old Lajovic faces Borna Coric of Croatia in the second round. Alexander Bublik beat Zverev 7-5, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Tommy Paul.