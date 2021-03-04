Little Rock police arrest 2nd man in December killing

A second man has been arrested in connection with the December murder of 24-year-old Braylon Parks, Little Rock police said Wednesday night.

Shamar Rawls, 19, was arrested Wednesday and is facing one count of capital murder, according to the Pulaski County jail’s online inmate roster. On Feb. 22, police also arrested Jalen Hussian, 20, in connection with Parks' murder, police said.

Authorities responded to 4616 W. 31st St. just after 10 p.m. Dec. 8 about a man who knocked on the caller’s front door saying he had been shot in the head, police said. When officers arrived, they found Parks lying on a porch. Parks, who was from North Little Rock, was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Rawls, who also faces one count of possession of a controlled substance, was scheduled to appear in district court Thursday morning, according to court records