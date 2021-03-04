Report says Chao of Trump Cabinet misused position

WASHINGTON -- The Transportation Department's inspector general asked the Justice Department in December to consider a criminal investigation into what it said was Elaine Chao's misuse of her office as transportation secretary in the Trump administration to help promote her family's shipbuilding business, which is run by her sister and has extensive business ties with China.

In a report made public Wednesday, the inspector general said the Justice Department's criminal and public-integrity divisions, in the closing days of the Trump administration, both declined to take up the matter, even after the inspector general found repeated examples of Chao using her staff and her office to help benefit her family and their business operations and revealed that staff members at the agency had raised ethics concerns.

"A formal investigation into potential misuses of position was warranted," Mitch Behm, the department's deputy inspector general, said Tuesday in a letter to House lawmakers, accompanying a 44-page report detailing the investigation and the findings of wrongdoing.

Chao, wife of Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Senate Republican leader, announced her resignation Jan. 7, the day after the Capitol riot. At the time of her departure, an aide to Chao said her resignation was unrelated to the forthcoming release of the investigation.

The investigation of Chao was implemented after a 2019 report in The New York Times that detailed Chao's interactions with her family while serving as transportation secretary, including a trip she had planned to take to China in 2017 with her father and sister. The inspector general's report confirmed that planning for the trip, which was canceled, raised ethics concerns among other government officials.

Chao declined to respond to questions from the inspector general and instead provided a memo that detailed the importance of promoting her family as part of her official duties.

"Asian audiences welcome and respond positively to actions by the Secretary that include her father in activities when appropriate," the September memo said.

The inspector general's investigation detailed a series of instances in which Chao directed her staff to spend federal government time and resources to help with matters related to the shipbuilding company and her father.

The investigators found that Chao had used her staff to make extensive arrangements in 2017 for the planned trip to China, which was canceled just before her planned departure after ethics concerns were raised.

The trip had been scheduled to include stops at sites in China that had received financial support from her family's company and also a meeting with "top leaders" in China that was scheduled to include her father and sister, but not other members of Transportation Department staff.

The investigators also found that she repeatedly asked agency staff members to help do chores for her father, including editing her father's Wikipedia page, promoting his Chinese-language biography, and directing two staff members from the transportation secretary's office to send a copy of her father's book "to a well-known C.E.O. of a major U.S. corporation" to ask if he would write a foreword for the book.