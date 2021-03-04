Sections
School news: Harding University honors scholars

Today at 1:00 a.m.
Jomar Francisco of Little Rock and Shandreka McCullough of Farmington were crowned 2021 Homecoming King and Queen during festivities at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Francisco, the son of Johnny and Elsa Francisco, is a senior animation technology major and represented the Campus Activities Board on the Homecoming Court. McCullough, the daughter of Lenard McCullough and Bobbie Walker, is a senior media communication major and represented Delta Gamma. (Courtesy photo)

UCA

The University of Central Arkansas in Conway held fall commencement Dec. 11-12, 2020, at the Farris Center on campus. Degrees and certificates were conferred to some 775 graduates, including:

Cain Matthew Acosta, Bella Vista, BS; Ashley Jo Adams, Hackett, Master of Arts in Teaching; Arnold Nick Akhavong, Fort Smith, BS; Anna Logan Aycock of Bentonville, Master of Science in Education; Mindy da Fatima Barber of Bentonville, BS-Education; Emily Marie Bekins of Bentonville, BSE; Taylor Allyson Blair of Alma, BS.

Winifred Breck Brammer of Van Buren, BS & BA; Madison Morgan Brasel of Siloam Springs, BS; Christian S. Brasher of Fort Smith, MBA; Steffanie Kaylene Burdine of Harrison, MS; Chandler Carswell of Siloam Springs, BBA; Emery Ann Carter of Huntsville, BSE; Karen L. Childers of Rogers, Graduate Certificate.

Emily Amanda Christensen of Greenwood, Master of Science in Nursing; Chandler Wayne Cracraft of Rogers, MSN; Joshua Taylor Crawford of Harrison, BBA; Jenni Baker Daniels of Lavaca, BSE; Kya Jae DeZurik of Siloam Springs, BS; Jordan Marie Donovan of Cave Springs, MSN; Angela Mae Dozier of Bella Vista, MSN; Jennifer Lynn Eaton of Kingston, MS; Keiyanna Mone' Fisher of Fort Smith, BS; Hannah Ruth Garcia of Greenwood, BSE.Savanna Marie Gauthier of Bentonville, AR - Bachelor of Arts

Christian Rieder Gillies of Harrison, BBA; Brooke Lynne Gober of Fayetteville, BS; Diana Gabriela Gonzalez of Rogers, MSN; Brandon Chase Gorman of Cave Springs, BBA; Joanne Gulati of Bentonville, Graduate Certificate; Lauren McKenzie Hargus of Bentonville, BS; Kelsey Harp of Marble Falls, BBA; Trevor Charles Harris of Van Buren, BBA; Donald William Hoppe III of Green Forest, BBA; Jessica Clare Ims of Rogers, MS; Tristin Tucker Janczys of Rogers, BA.

Caleb Shane Jeffery of Lowell, BS; Timothy Vachon Johnson of Fayetteville, BA; Kennadi Grace Kissinger of Springdale, BSE; Bethany Ann Koprovic of Springdale, BA; Katelyn Ellen Kunz of Elkins, MAT; Robert Jack Langston of Fort Smith, MSN; Moses Lao of Rogers, BS; Colton Fletcher Lindsey of West Fork, MAT; Moriah Crystal McDade of Fort Smith, BS.

Lindsay Erin McEuen of Rogers, MSE; Tamara LeAnn Melton of Ozark, BSE; Hunter Allen Moore of Greenwood, ABS; Sarah Ann Moore of Harrison, MSE; Stephen Alan Myers of Fayetteville, BS; Lauren Allison Panneton of Fort Smith, MSE; Hannah Elizabeth Patterson of Rudy, MSN; Olivia Cherese Patterson of Fort Smith, BSE;

Jordan Mitchell Pepper of Fort Smith, BA.

Amy Aixa Perez of Rogers, BA; Nam Pham of Fort Smith, BS; William Kenneth Potts of Harrison, MBA; Jacob T. Prewitt of Alpena, BBA; Katherine E. Prothero of Fayetteville, BSE; Jordan Anne Qualls of Fort Smith, MS; Tierney Paige Redding of Clarksville, MAT; Brett Alan Reinert of Springdale, BA; Ellen Hien Renwick of Fort Smith, BBA; Adam T. Richter of Berryville, MAT.

Braxton Chase Sampley of Knoxville, BA; Joshua Schoolcraft of Fayetteville, BS; Amy Elizabeth Scott of Harrison, BS; Hailey D. Smith of Elkins, MS; Noah Alan Smith of Lowell, BS; Peyton Connor Stell of Van Buren, BS; Ashlyn Elizabeth Stricklin of Ozark, BS; Madison Kay Swaim of Cedarville, BA; Casandra Ann Thurman of Magazine, MSN; Josie Lee VanOss of Fort Smith, BS; Jessica Renee Vasquez of Magazine, MSN; Katelyn Marie Webb of Little Flock, Associate of Arts; Rachel Savannah White of Lowell, BS; Chase Alan Wilson of Rogers, BS; Anji Nicole Wrenhemble of Omaha, MAT.

__

Harding

Students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at Harding University included:

Hannah Dunlap of Gravette; Andrew Rardin of Fayetteville; Spencer Bittle of Centerton; Drew Fowler of Rogers; Ginger Humphrey of Alpena; Jamey Fischer of Springdale; Olivia Carroll of Harrison; Alicia Hoyt of Centerton; Bailey Reed of Rogers; Cadyn Cook of Fort Smith; Mia Nelson of Fort Smith; Susannah Stein of Fort Smith; Hayley Webb of Bentonville.

Loren Smither of Van Buren; Hunter Hook of Bentonville; Nathan McSpadden of Centerton; Koby Keen of Rogers; Ryan Hankins of Greenwood; Raissa Ames of Fort Smith; Aileen Carrillo of Centerton; Roc Webb of Lamar; Kyle Bowman of Rogers; Emma Howell of Bentonville; Cori Daily of Farmington.

Abby Womack of Rogers; Martina Gooden of Fort Smith; Emilee Wagner of Fayetteville; Meleri York of Bentonville; Luke Ziegler of Fort Smith; Ty Allen of Berryville; McKinley TeBeest of Springdale; Cody Smith of Fayetteville; Bethany Cobb of Fort Smith; Karen Garcia-Peralta of Rogers; Lauren Girkin of Eureka Springs; Chantel Ceaser of Fort Smith; Rylin Cogan of Bentonville.

Alexander Keller of Fort Smith; Chloe Gibbs of Springdale; Griffin Brown of Rogers; Gilley Stilley of Fort Smith; Rachel Frost of Clarksville; Madison Thurber of Bentonville; Elizabeth Recinos of Springdale; Arika Johnson of Springdale; Brooklyn Howard of Fort Smith; Hannah Ireland of Fort Smith; Erin Watson of Rogers; Sarah Hale of Berryville; Georgia Templeton of Fayetteville.

Autumn French of Springdale; Rebecca Stanford of Fayetteville; Kristin James of Fort Smith; Briana McSpadden of Centerton; George Shultz of Centerton; Katie Miller of Fayetteville; Hannah West of Rogers; Lance Bowman of Rogers ; Isaac House of Alma; John David Alston of Tontitown; Hannah Mckinney of Greenwood; Heather Gaudian of Centerton.

Kelbie Osburn of Prairie Grove; Macy Watson of Fayetteville; Allison Wisdom of Berryville; Karli Fisher of Fort Smith; Bethany Chandler of Centerton; Samuel Tandy of Springdale; Zachary Powers of Harrison; Taylor Dodd of Springdale; Katelynn Hagenburger of Rogers; Aimee Tackett of Lowell; Nora Waller of Berryville; Camille Smith of Rogers; Tyler Roth of Fayetteville.

Parker Rickard of Little Flock; Riley Fox of Cave Springs; Tristen Harrison of Rogers; Hadley McDaniel of Greenwood; Sally Roach of Springdale; and Maddy Mullin of Bella Vista.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy.

Send school news to ourtown@nwadg.com.

