School races draw hopefuls for 3 seats

Theresa McClendon increases to four the number of people running for election May 18 to three open seats on the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board.

McClendon, 47, a 14-year special-education paraprofessional in Milwaukee before moving to Jacksonville about a year ago, was the last to sign up with the Pulaski County clerk as the filing period drew to a close this week.

She and Laura Walker, who filed earlier, are running for the board's Zone 4 seat now held by LaConda Watson, who did not file for reelection.

"I have a passion for children, especially special education children," McClendon said, adding that it is her desire to see all children receive a wonderful education -- including improved reading achievement.

The mother of an adult daughter and a grandmother to a 4-year-old who will be enrolled in the Jacksonville district, McClendon said she is a graduate of Milwaukee Area Technical College with an associate degree in human services. She said she is a member of the National Education Association and has been affiliated in Wisconsin with AmeriCorps, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organizations.

By moving to Arkansas, where she is not currently employed but becoming involved in civic organizations, she said she is returning to the home state of her father who grew up in the Pine Bluff area.

McClendon said she is not related to Emily McClendon, a named representative of Black students who are intervenors in a long-running federal school desegregation lawsuit involving the Jacksonville and Pulaski County Special school districts.

The school board candidate filing period closed at noon Monday in the Pulaski County clerk's office.

School board terms are for four years and are unpaid.

Newcomer Lauren Martin filed for the Zone 1 seat now held by Richard Moss, who did not file as a candidate.

Martin, 36, who works at Double R Florist in Jacksonville, and her husband, Jacksonville firefighter Justin Martin, have two children who attend the district's Bobby G. Lester Elementary School.

Incumbent Jim Moore, 74, filed for reelection to the Zone 3 seat.

A 26-year U.S. Air Force veteran, Moore is president and chief executive officer of the Stonewall Homeowners Association and is also a member of the Jacksonville Planning Commission. He has worked as a youth pastor and youth Sunday School teacher.

Zone 4 in the 3,700-student district will feature the only contest for the board -- that between McClendon and Walker.

Walker, 37, and her husband, Allen Walker, own and operate the Get A Grip countertop resurfacing company.

They have four children. The two oldest children attend Pinewood Elementary School.

Walker, born and raised in Jacksonville, previously worked for the Chamber of Commerce and the Jacksonville Girls and Boys Club. She said she is running for the board because she wants to be a part of making sure her children and all children in Jacksonville "get the education they deserve."

In Pulaski County, only the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District holds its annual school election in the spring.