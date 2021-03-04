Simmons ranked No. 1 among food companies by Forbes

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Simmons Foods recently ranked number one among food companies on Forbes' 2021 list of America's Best Midsize Employers, according to a press release from Simmons.

Forbes partnered with the market Statista to compile the list of America's 500 Best Midsize Employers, the release states.

This year the group focused on companies that went above and beyond for their employees during the coronavirus pandemic, the release states.

Highlighting how midsize employers such as Simmons have risen to the occasion, adapting in new ways to benefit their customers and their team members, the release states.

In sharing the news, Russell Tooley, Simmons chief administrative officer, stated,"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to be a company with a people first culture. Taking care of our team embers with world-class benefits, a positive work environment and educational and advancement opportunities are just a few things that set us apart."

To develop the list, a survey was conducted of 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Anonymous participants were asked to rank their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and to nominate organizations other than their own. Read more from Forbes here.

"At Simmons, our purpose is to build strong relationships through food," Tooley also said.