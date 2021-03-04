Springdale educator one of three finalists for national award

SPRINGDALE -- Chelsea Jennings, assistant principal at Lakeside Junior High School, is one of three finalists for the national assistant principal of the year award.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals on Wednesday announced Jennings and two others -- Heather Gerrard of Ogden, Utah, and Amanda Grundel of Glocester, R.I. -- as finalists for the award.

Jennings was named Arkansas' secondary assistant principal of the year in November.

Jennings is in her fifth year as assistant principal at Lakeside. She taught two years at Kelly Middle School and six years at Springdale High School before becoming a district teacher on special assignment, according to the School District's website.

She's the second assistant principal in Arkansas ever to be named a finalist for the national award, said district spokesman Rick Schaeffer. The first was in 2011 when Michael Shepherd, then an assistant principal at Har-Ber High School, won the national award. Shepherd is now principal at Lakeside.

This year's national winner will be announced April 9 during National Assistant Principals Week, according to the association.