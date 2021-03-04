Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Springdale teen charged with attempted murder in Rogers shooting

by Tracy Neal | Today at 7:05 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- A 17-year old was charged Monday as an adult in connection with a shooting that wounded another teenager.

Patrick Torres-Bonilla of Springdale is charged with attempted capital murder and discharge of firearm from a car.

Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith set Torres-Bonilla's bond at $500,000.

He's accused of acting with premeditated and deliberate purpose, and taking substantial steps towards causing the death of another person by causing physical injury with a firearm, according to court documents. He's also accused of knowingly discharging a firearm from a vehicle to cause the death or physical injury to another person.

Police went to the 400 block of East Laura Street at 12:20 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip by another teenage boy, Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said.

The wounded teen was taken to Mercy Medical Center, Foster said.

The injured teen told police he and Torres-Bonilla agreed to a fist fight near his home, according to a probable cause affidavit. The teen said he walked outside and saw Torres-Bonilla sitting in the front seat of a car holding a pistol, according to the affidavit.

He said Torres-Bonilla fired one shot that hit him in the hand and hip, according to the affidavit. He said Torres fired other shots that missed him, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Torres-Bonilla on Sunday.

Torres-Bonilla admitted to shooting the other teen because the teen was talking bad about him, according to the affidavit.

He told police he got the gun from a man through Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

Police found the gun -- a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol -- in the attic of Torres-Bonilla's home, according to the affidavit.

Torres-Bonilla is being held in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Election officials say campaign sign bill flawed
by Tom Sissom
Springdale teen charged with attempted murder in Rogers shooting
by Tracy Neal
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup
OPINION | JOHN BRUMMETT: Passion in the middle
by John Brummett
Stand-ground bill now law
by John Moritz
ADVERTISEMENT