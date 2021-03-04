Springdale teen charged with attempted murder in Rogers shooting

BENTONVILLE -- A 17-year old was charged Monday as an adult in connection with a shooting that wounded another teenager.

Patrick Torres-Bonilla of Springdale is charged with attempted capital murder and discharge of firearm from a car.

Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith set Torres-Bonilla's bond at $500,000.

He's accused of acting with premeditated and deliberate purpose, and taking substantial steps towards causing the death of another person by causing physical injury with a firearm, according to court documents. He's also accused of knowingly discharging a firearm from a vehicle to cause the death or physical injury to another person.

Police went to the 400 block of East Laura Street at 12:20 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip by another teenage boy, Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said.

The wounded teen was taken to Mercy Medical Center, Foster said.

The injured teen told police he and Torres-Bonilla agreed to a fist fight near his home, according to a probable cause affidavit. The teen said he walked outside and saw Torres-Bonilla sitting in the front seat of a car holding a pistol, according to the affidavit.

He said Torres-Bonilla fired one shot that hit him in the hand and hip, according to the affidavit. He said Torres fired other shots that missed him, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Torres-Bonilla on Sunday.

Torres-Bonilla admitted to shooting the other teen because the teen was talking bad about him, according to the affidavit.

He told police he got the gun from a man through Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

Police found the gun -- a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol -- in the attic of Torres-Bonilla's home, according to the affidavit.

Torres-Bonilla is being held in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.