FOOTBALL

UA hires recruiting director

The University of Arkansas announced Coach Sam Pittman has hired Butler Benton as executive director of recruiting and player personnel for the football program.

Benton spent 2020 as director of player personnel at Georgia Southern, and prior to that he served four seasons at Michigan State as player personnel coordinator. Benton worked in evaluations and overall recruiting as part of his duties with the Spartans.

The native of Detroit has also worked at Notre Dame, Kent State and New Orleans in various roles. Benton played running back at Cincinnati under coaches Brian Kelly and Mark Dantonio, where he rushed for 1,736 yards and 11 touchdowns.

FootballScoop.com reported Wednesday that Pittman also has hired former University of Houston defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen to serve as a defensive analyst to work with coordinator Barry Odom. Cauthen spent 2019-20 at Houston after serving the previous five years as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Arkansas State.

-- Tom Murphy

TRACK AND FIELD

Arkansas piles up qualifiers

The University of Arkansas women's and men's track and field teams, which swept SEC titles last weekend, have a combined 43 entries for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which will be held March 11-14 at the UA's Randal Tyson Center.

Arkansas' No. 1 women's team has a school-record 25 entries for the NCAA meet, topping the previous high mark of 15 in 2015 and 2019 when the Razorbacks won national titles.

Four Razorbacks are qualified in two individual events: Jada Baylark (60 and 200 meters), Kennedy Thomson (800 and mile), Katie Izzo (3,000 and 5,000) and G'Auna Edwards (long jump and pentathlon).

Arkansas' No. 3 men's team has 18 entries, its most since having 19 in 2013 when the Razorbacks won the national championship.

Razorbacks who qualified in two individual events are Amon Kemboi and Gilbert Boit in the 3,000 and 5,000.

-- Bob Holt

BASEBALL

UALR beats UCA at home

Chris Prentiss, Nathan Lyons and Jorden Hussein had two hits each Wednesday to lead the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to a 5-3 victory over the University of Central Arkansas at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

The Bears (1-3) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Chris Brasher scored when Connor Emmet reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on an error by UALR pitcher Jacob Weatherley. Emmet scored when Benny Ayala hit a one-out groundout to second base.

The Trojans (3-4) responded by scoring all five of their runs in the bottom of the fourth. Lyons gave UALR the lead with a three-run home run to left field. Eldrige Figueroa hit a two-out double to right-center field, scoring Hussein for a 4-2 lead, and Figueroa scored on Tyler Williams' two-out double to left field. UCA's final run came on an RBI single by Beau Orlando in the top of the ninth inning.

Coby Potvin led the Bears offensively, going 3 for 5 with a double and a run scored, while Connor Flagg went 2 for 5. Cole Evans (1-0) earned the victory after allowing just 1 hit with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

Aaron Barkley got his first save of the season despite giving up Orlando's RBI single in the ninth inning. Trent Gregson (0-1) took the loss on the mound after allowing 5 earned runs on 4 hits with 2 walks, 2 hit batters and 1 strikeout in 12/3 innings.

BASKETBALL

UAM men win easily

Miles Daniels scored a game-high 27 points -- all on three-pointers -- to lead five players with 10 or more points as the University of Arkansas-Monticello men beat Southeastern Oklahoma State 94-63 in the quarterfinals of the Great American Conference Tournament at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello.

Denzel McDuffey scored 18 points for UAM, Max Warren had 14, Lemmie Howard added 12 and Kendal Frey chipped in with 10. Bobby Johnson led Southeastern Oklahoma with 17 points.

In other GAC Tournament quarterfinals Wednesday, Quawn Marshall hit a layup with 15 seconds left and added 2 free throws with 2 seconds left as Henderson State University defeated Southern Nazarene 60-57 at the Sawyer Center in Bethany, Okla. Raekwon Rogers led the Reddies with 23 points and Marshall finished with 15. ... Ma'Darius Hobson scored a game-high 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the floor and Kendarious Smith poured in 18 as Ouachita Baptist University fell to Oklahoma Baptist 97-78 at the Noble Complex in Shawnee, Okla. ... Aaron Lucas scored 26 points, Jalen Brooks had 20 and Devante Brooks added 19 as Southern Arkansas University beat East Central (Okla.) 82-74 at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

Arkansas Tech women advance

Jalei Oglesby scored a game-high 19 points Wednesday to lead the Arkansas Tech University women to an 86-62 victory over East Central (Okla.) in the quarterfinals of the Great American Conference Tournament at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Ashlei Lopez had 18 points for the Golden Suns, while Hannah Villines chipped in with 12 and Kaley Shipman added 11.

In other GAC Tournament quarterfinal action Wednesday, Briley Moon scored 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor -- including 6-of-9 shooting from the three-point line -- and Kamryn Cantwell poured in 20 as Southeastern Oklahoma State defeated Harding University 73-55 at Bloomer Sullivan Arena in Durant, Okla. Jordan Elder led the Bisons with 13 points. ... Makayla Miller scored 18 points and Maija Gertsone added 15, but it wasn't enough as Ouachita Baptist University fell to Southwestern Oklahoma State 89-66 in Weatherford, Okla. ... Henderson State University was unable to play its quarterfinal game against Southern Nazarene because of covid-19 protocols and contact tracing within the Reddies program.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services