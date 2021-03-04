Passenger dies after car hits Siloam Springs school, troopers say

A Bella Vista woman was killed after the car she was in crashed into Siloam Springs Intermediate School on Sunday evening, troopers said.

A 1999 Honda Accord was traveling west on Arkansas 43 approaching North Mount Olive Street when the wreck happened shortly after 7 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle was traveling “at a high rate of speed” as it continued through the intersection onto Cheri Whitlock Parkway, missed a curve and left the road, the report states. The car then reportedly struck a brick building.

Troopers said Natalie Lorraine Wiggins, 25, died as a result of the crash. The driver, a 32-year-old man from Bella Vista, and an 18-year-old woman passenger were injured and transported to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

The Honda is at least the second vehicle this year to hit strike a building on the school's grounds. In January, the driver of a pickup lost control of his vehicle, went through a ditch and hit the gym wall, leaving several holes, according to district officials.

At least 80 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.