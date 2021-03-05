Sections
4-H going for green with St. Patrick's Day fundraisers

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:15 a.m.
Members of the Washington County Goin' Showin' 4-H Club are shown in this 2020 courtesy photo. The club focuses on helping kids to show livestock.

Arkansas 4-H is hoping people will help the educational program on the most green-intensive day of the year: St. Patrick's Day.

"We were thinking about St. Patrick's Day and its association with the color green and thought, what better day than March 17 to give people an opportunity to help out Arkansas 4-H?" said John Thomas, development officer for the Arkansas 4-H Foundation. "This is the first of what will be an annual fund drive event for Arkansas 4-H."

All money raised supports Arkansas 4-H youth scholarships and program/trip sponsorships, removing financial barriers so that Arkansas youth can experience the unmatched outcomes of Arkansas 4-H, according to a news release.

Thomas said there are several ways to help out. First is a one-day online fund drive set for March 17. Supporters can click the "donate" button in the top right of the foundation page: https://arkansas4hfoundation.org/.

A second method involves specific Chick-fil-A stores on the following dates at these locations:

March 16 -- Hot Springs, 100 Cornerstone Boulevard -- Customers who mention 4-H between 5-8 p.m. can ensure that 10 percent of net sales over $4,500 will go to 4-H.

March 17 -- Searcy, 3683 E. Race St. -- 20 percent of all orders through the mobile app that mention 4-H will go to the organization. The promotion does not apply to drive up ordering.

March 22 -- Fayetteville, 1369 W. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard at Razorback Road -- 20 percent of net sales when customers mention 4-H will go to the organization. This promotion includes ordering by drive-through, mobile app and catering between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

To learn more about 4-H, people can contact a county extension office or visit https://4h.uada.edu/.

For details about extension and research programs in Arkansas, people may visit https://uada.edu/ or follow the agency on Twitter at @AgInArk, @uaex_edu or @ArkAgResearch.

