Bill on overhaul of policing clears House

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats passed the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing nationwide, avoiding a potential clash with moderates in their own party who were wary of reigniting the "defund the police" debate they say hurt them during last fall's election.

Approved 220-212 late Wednesday, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is named for the man whose killing by police in Minnesota last Memorial Day sparked demonstrations nationwide. It would ban chokeholds and "qualified immunity" for law enforcement while creating national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability, and was first approved last summer only to stall in the then-Republican-controlled Senate. The bill is supported by President Joe Biden.

"My city is not an outlier, but rather an example of the inequalities our country has struggled with for centuries," said Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who represents the Minneapolis area near where Floyd died.

Floyd's family watched the emotional debate from a nearby House office building and said "defunding the police" is not what the legislation is about.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M7sRstO-_AE]

"We just want to be treated equal. We just want to de-escalate situations," said Brandon Williams, Floyd's nephew. "We want to feel safe when we encounter law enforcement. We're not asking for anything extra. We're not asking for anything that we don't feel is right."

Democrats hustled to pass the bill a second time, hoping to combat police brutality and institutional racism after the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans following interactions with law enforcement -- images of which were sometimes jarringly captured on video.

But the debate over legislation turned into a political liability for Democrats as Republicans seized on calls by some activists and progressives to "defund the police" to argue that supporters were intent on slashing police force budgets.

Though this bill doesn't do that, moderate Democrats said the charge helped drive Democratic defeats in swing districts around the country in November.

"No one ran on 'defund the police,' but all you have to do is make that a political weapon," said Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar.

[DOCUMENT: Read the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act » arkansasonline.com/35floyd/]

Republicans quickly revived the "defund the police" criticisms before the vote. "Our law enforcement officers need more funding, not less," said Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis.

Still, even the House's more centrist lawmakers, some representing more conservative districts, ultimately backed the bill.

"Black Americans have endured generations of systemic racism and discrimination for too long, and this has been painfully evident in their treatment by law enforcement," said Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash, who chairs the moderate New Democrat Coalition.

That endorsement came despite the bill's prohibitions on so-called qualified immunity, which shields law enforcement from certain lawsuits and is one of the main provisions that will probably need to be negotiated in any compromise with the Senate. Another possible point of contention is easing standards for prosecution of law enforcement officers accused of wrongdoing.

Police unions and other law enforcement groups have argued that, without legal protections, fear of lawsuits will stop people from becoming police officers -- even though the measure permits suits only against law enforcement agencies.

California Rep. Karen Bass, who wrote the bill, understands the challenge some House members face in supporting it.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press.