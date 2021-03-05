Burma protest videos stir anger

RANGOON, Burma -- Footage of a brutal crackdown on protests against a coup in Burma unleashed anger and calls for a stronger international response Thursday, a day after 38 people were killed. Videos showed security forces shooting a person at point-blank range and chasing down and savagely beating demonstrators.

Despite the shocking violence the day before, protesters returned to the streets Thursday to denounce the military's Feb. 1 takeover -- and again were met with tear gas.

The international response to the coup has been fitful, but a flood of videos posted online showing security forces brutally targeting protesters and other civilians led to calls for more action.

The United States called the images appalling, the U.N. human-rights chief said it was time to "end the military's stranglehold over democracy in Myanmar," and the world body's independent expert on human rights in the country urged the Security Council to watch the videos before meeting today to discuss the crisis.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nE2BXN9FJ3s]

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that ruling military authorities adopted in 1989. Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other regime opponents have refused to adopt the name change, as have the U.S. and Britain.

The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Burma, which for five decades had languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip in recent years, the international community lifted most sanctions and poured in investment.

The U.N.'s special envoy for Burma, Christine Schraner Burgener, described Wednesday as "the bloodiest day" since the takeover, when the military ousted the elected government of Suu Kyi. More than 50 civilians, mostly peaceful protesters, are confirmed to have been killed by police and soldiers since then, including the 38 she said died Wednesday.

"I saw today very disturbing video clips," said Schraner Burgener, speaking to reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York on a video link from Switzerland. "One was police beating a volunteer medical crew. They were not armed. Another video clip showed a protester was taken away by police and they shot him from very near, maybe only 1 meter [3.3 feet]. He didn't resist to his arrest, and it seems that he died on the street."

She appeared to be referring to a video that begins with security officers following a civilian, who they seem to have pulled out of a building. A shot rings out, and the person falls. After the person briefly stirs, two of the troops drag the person down the street by the arms.

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/35protestcoup/]

In other footage, about two dozen security forces, some with their firearms drawn, chase two people wearing the construction helmets donned by many protesters down a street. When they catch up to the people, they repeatedly beat them with rods and kick them. One of the officers is seen filming the scene on his cellphone.

In yet another video, several police officers repeatedly kick and hit a person with rods, while the person cowers, head covered, on the ground. Officers move in and out of the frame, getting a few kicks in and then casually walking away.

As part of the crackdown, security forces have arrested about 1,200 people, including journalists, Schraner Burgener said. More than 500 children are estimated to be among those arbitrarily detained, UNICEF said Thursday.

On Thursday, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric condemned the targeting of journalists by security forces, including the video of the arrest of Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw, and called for their release.

UNICEF also condemned the reported killings of at least five children since Wednesday, as well as the wounding of four others.

"In addition to those killed or seriously wounded, many children are being exposed to harm from tear gas and stun grenades, and are witnessing horrific scenes of violence, in some cases directed against parents or family members," UNICEF said Thursday.

Information for this article was contributed by Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.

Anti-coup protesters take cover behind makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 4, 2021. Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting last month's military coup returned to the streets Thursday, undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces. (AP Photo)

Anti-coup protesters build barricades to block police in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting last month's military coup returned to the streets Thursday, undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces. (AP Photo)

People build barricades to deter security personnel from entering a protest area in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting last month's military coup returned to the streets Thursday, undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces. (AP Photo)

Anti-coup protesters discharge fire extinguishers to counter the impact of the tear gas fired by police during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 4, 2021. Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting last month's military coup returned to the streets Thursday, undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces. (AP Photo)

Anti-coup protesters flash a three-fingered sign of resistance during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting last month's military coup returned to the streets Thursday, undaunted by the killing of scores of people the previous day by security forces. (AP Photo)

Anti-coup protesters hide behind shields as polices use tear gas during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting last month's military coup returned to the streets Thursday, undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces. (AP Photo)

Medical students display placards during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting last month's military coup returned to the streets Thursday, undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces. Placards read as "Let's start the public administrative platform accordingly."(AP Photo)

Anti-coup protesters discharge fire extinguishers to counter the impact of the tear gas fired by police during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 4, 2021. Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting last month's military coup returned to the streets Thursday, undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people the previous day by security forces. (AP Photo)