College basketball

TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

UAPB men at Miss. Valley St.

WHEN 7 p.m. Central WHERE Harrison HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.

RECORDS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3-20, 2-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Mississippi Valley State 2-20, 2-12 SERIES UAPB leads 14-7 RADIO UAPB Sports Network INTERNET UAPB Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTERS

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Joshuwan Johnson, 5-9, Jr10.3 2.7 G Shaun Doss Jr., 6-5, Jr 15.9 6.2 G Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr 7.9 4.4 F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, Sr 5.2 3.7 F Markedric Bell 6-8, Sr 7.9 5.3 COACH George Ivory (139-268 in 13th season at UAPB) MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Caleb Hunter, 5-10, So 12.0 3.8 G Terry Collins, 6-3, Jr 12.1 5.1 G Treylad Smith, 6-4, Fr 8.3 2.6 G K. Cunningham, 6-7, Jr 11.1 3.3 C Leeandre Howard, 7-1, Fr 2.9 3.8 COACH Lindsey Hunter (5-47 in second season at Mississippi Valley State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB MVSU 61.1 Points for 56.4 77.7 Points against 87.5 -5.4 Rebound margin -14.0 -3.2 Turnover margin -7.7 38.0 FG pct. 35.5 30.4 3-pt pct. 32.9 72.4 FT pct. 58.1 CHALK TALK UAPB enters the regular-season finale having lost 12 consecutive games. The Golden Lions earned one of their two SWAC wins against Mississippi Valley State, 92-52 on Jan. 2. … The Delta Devils lead the league in three-point shooting (32.9%). … UAPB’s 61.1 points per game ranks ninth in the league, better than only Mississippi Valley State (56.4 ppg).

UAPB women at Miss. Valley St.

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central WHERE Harrison HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.

RECORDS Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2-18, 1-13 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Mississippi Valley State 4-14, 2-12 SERIES Miss. Valley State leads 11-9 RADIO UAPB Sports Network INTERNET UAPB Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTERS

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Kaila Walker, 5-5, So 11.3 3.1 G Tyler Pyburn, 5-9 So 7.4 3.0 F Trasity Totten, 5-10, Sr 6.9 4.2 C Nissa Sam-Grant, 6-4, So 2.2 4.0 C Khadijah Brown, 6-3, Sr 14.9 8.7 COACH Dawn Brown (9-38 in second season at UAPB) MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ronni Williams, 5-6, Jr 7.2 4.9 G Zakiya Mahoney, 5-10, Jr 13.9 6.4 G De’Sha McGloster, 5-10, Jr 7.5 2.4 G Annalise Brisco, 5-11, Sr 6.8 3.2 F Carria Smith, 6-0, Jr 4.0 3.6 COACH Ashley Walker-Johnson (14-93 in fourth season at Miss. Valley State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB MVSU 63.2 Points for 56.2 79.2 Points against 72.3 -4.9 Rebound margin -2.4 -5.3 Turnover margin -3.2 37.4 FG pct. 37.9 27.0 3-pt pct. 28.2 66.5 FT pct. 61.4 CHALK TALK UAPB is on a 13-game losing streak, but closes the regular season against a Devilettes team it beat 85-70 on Jan. 2. … Mississippi Valley State has the lowest scoring offense in the SWAC, averaging 56.2 points per game. … UAPB’s 79.2 points allowed per game ranks last in the league. … Devilettes junior Ronni Williams averages 4.1 assists per game, second-most in the conference.